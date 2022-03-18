Amazon Completes Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Acquisition to Power Prime Video

It has been enough for Amazon with the green light received earlier this week by the European Union to complete the purchase operation of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for a total amount of 8,450 million dollars.

This operation will enrich Prime Video subscribers, who will be able to have access to classic productions as well as new ones that well-known film and television studios produce over time.



In this sense, MGM currently has a catalog of more than 4,000 movie titles, 17,000 TV episodes, in addition to 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards.

Among its most outstanding contents are James Bond, Rocky and Creed, as well as classics such as Thelma and Louise, The Silence of the Lambs, The Magnificent Seven and Raging Bull, according to Amazon in its statement.

Amazon’s commitment to strengthen the Prime Video catalog

Amazon thus intends to take advantage of its video streaming platform against powerful rivals such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +. The circumstance occurs that Amazon closes the operation in compliance with its planned schedule, without waiting for the pronouncement of the US regulator, which for the moment has not issued an official response.

For Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios:

We welcome MGM employees, creators and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.

For his part, Chris Brearton, director of operations at MGM, indicates that:

MGM has been responsible for creating some of the best-known and most critically acclaimed movies and television series of the last century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we move into this next chapter, reuniting with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to bring audiences the best in entertainment for years to come.

As we say, this is an important commitment by Amazon to bring more content to its video-on-demand streaming platform, occurring at a time when other video-on-demand streaming platforms are also taking positions to become stronger.

In this regard, we recently talked about the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery Plus platforms into a single resulting platform thanks to the merger carried out by the respective companies that support them.