Amazon cancels sale of Amazon Glow devices

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Amazon Glow is a device that, through a skillful combination of screen, camera and projector, allows interactive video calls and participation in educational games to children and families. But despite the interestingness of the idea and a function that seems adequate, the proposal has not obtained the success that Amazon would have wanted, so it has been cancelled, making the device no longer available to buy on Amazon’s own website. .

Amazon Glow combines screen, camera and projector for interactive video calls and remote educational game sharing

Tim Gillman, a spokesman for Amazon, has expressed that the company thinks “big, facing experiments and investing in new ideas that satisfy customers”, but also constantly evaluate their products and services and make decisions in line with the experience and opinions of their customers. Gillman added that they would soon communicate the conclusions drawn from the opinions collected from Glow users, but for the moment the sale of the device has ceased and the platform will no longer function.

Amazon Glow is a device consisting of a vertical format screen equipped with a camera and an overhead projector whose images are displayed on a table or flat surface where a specific mat is placed. said Projected images allow you to pose various games or puzzles while the camera and screen allow video conferencing from another Glow device or from a tablet.

- Advertisement -

This allows members of the same family not only to communicate remotely but also to participate jointly in educational video games, since it is a platform that is highly oriented towards these purposes.

In case it serves as a reference in terms of the commercial success of Glow, on Amazon it only has 500 reviews of users who have bought it, which is a very low number, especially for a hardware product from Amazon itself, ruling out that, as can happen in other cases, there is a network of fraudulent reviews.