Amazon brings to Spain the Echo Show 15, its largest smart screen

Just yesterday the arrival in Spain of the new Amazon AirPods type headphones was known, and today it is the turn of a smart screen that, of course, has as one of its characteristics the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. We talk about Echo Show 15 which stands out for having a really big screen.

The panel integrated in this accessory is made of 15.6 inches and, in addition, it has a resolution Full HD. Therefore, apart from functioning as a smart screen, you can also, without any problem, enjoy multimedia content such as those that exist on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. In addition, it can be placed both vertically and horizontally, which combines perfectly with the possibility of hang this product on the wall.

With dimensions that are quite restrained, since they remain in 402 x 252 x 35 millimeters, it is important to note that this is a model that includes a large number of connection options. An example is that it does not lack WiFi 6 so that Internet access is as fast as possible. In addition, it also has Bluetooth to synchronize the device with smartphones and tablets and, in this way, carry out the configuration remotely or take advantage of some of the additional functions of the equipment -such as those of internal communication-.

It does not lack a good sound

This is achieved because the Amazon Echo Show 15 includes stereo speakers full range and with dimensions of 41 millimeters (1.6 inches). Besides, it does not lack an integrated front camera of 5MP that allows you to make video calls easily and with a fairly good quality. It is important to mention in this section that both elements can be disabled in order to increase privacy if necessary.

amazon

With a fairly high working power, since inside the smart screen there is a octa core processor Amlogic Pop1 which also has Amazon AZ2 neural engine technology. Therefore, the operation is excellent in all kinds of situations. It is also important to mention that this model includes the possibility of create different users for each of the family members, which will result in personalized operation even when it comes to voice recognition.

Availability and price

From today it is possible to buy the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart screen in the well-known online store with a price of €249.99 without having to pay anything for shipping costs if you have a Prime account. This model clearly goes a step further than the rest of the devices of this type that the manufacturer had on the market to date.

