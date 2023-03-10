Amazon Brazil launches new payment option with Livelo points

Amazon Brasil announced this Thursday (9) the arrival of Compre com Pontos, in partnership with Livelo, allowing the company’s customers to buy products on the US giant’s e-commerce and pay with the account’s score. This benefit extends in-store payment methods in addition to bank slip, credit/debit card and Pix. This novelty can be used by any user with a valid Livelo account, including in addition to a credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Elo, American Express) if the balance in points is not enough to complete the purchase, as listed on the Amazon Shopping FAQ page.

According to the support page, points cannot be used to pay for digital products, pre-order products and subscriptions to services like Prime Video. Points will only be available as a payment method if you have a valid credit card registered to your account, so you must have a card available in your account. - Advertisement - According to information from Exame, Jeff Bezos’ company is the first retail company to offer the Buy with Points program in partnership with Livelo. “We are very happy to launch this convenience for our consumers with the excellence of Livelo to facilitate shopping on Amazon”, declares Daniel Mazini, president of Amazon in Europe, to Exame.