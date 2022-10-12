Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Amazon AWS brings Ubuntu desktops from the cloud

By Brian Adam
amazon aws brings ubuntu desktops from the cloud.png
Set up with just a few clicks, Ubuntu is already available as a virtual cloud desktop: Amazon’s WorkSpaces now offer a third operating system.

For the first time, Ubuntu desktops can be obtained from AWS WorkSpaces. The latter are Amazon’s cloud systems for users, comparable to Microsoft’s Windows 365. The latter only includes Microsoft’s operating system, but AWS also offered its own Amazon Linux beforehand.

Ubuntu can be used like other WorkSpaces desktops, they are set up with just a few clicks. The prices depend on the performance of the virtual machine, the desired mass storage and the type of billing. Users can choose between a monthly fixed price and a lower monthly basic fee plus hourly prices. The GPU options are initially reserved for Windows.

Access only with Windows or on the web

However, there is one limitation to be aware of at the start: Although Amazon offers WorkSpaces clients for Windows, macOS and Linux, users can initially only access Ubuntu systems with Windows. Alternatively, a web client is available that already works. In the announcement, AWS promises to add native Linux and macOS access in the coming weeks.

The new WorkSpaces are based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which was released in April of this year and will be supported until 2027. Amazon states that Canonical has now optimized the system specifically for software developers and the data science sector. The AWS CLI and SDK are pre-installed along with the Linux desktop applications that are already included.

