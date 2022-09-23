Amazon announces the new Fire HD 8 tablet: now it’s more powerful, but just as cheap

- Advertisement -

The company amazon has today updated one of the tablets that it has in its product range and that is one of those that offers a good quality/price ratio. The model we are talking about is Fire 8HD, and sections as important as the performance or autonomy it offers have been improved. Therefore, it is now much more recommended.

Without significant changes in what has to do with the design, and maintaining a weight of only 337 grams and thickness of 9.60 millimeters, it must be said that this is a model that has kept sustainability very much in mind. For this reason, it hardly leaves any carbon footprint in its manufacture and even its packaging is made of 95% wood fiber. Therefore, it is Climate Pledge Friendly.

As far as the screen is concerned, one of the great advances offered by the new Amazon Fire 8 HD is the resistance it offers, which is much better despite reducing its thickness. As far as the resolution is concerned, this is 1280×800using an IPS panel of eight inches to offer sufficient image quality to enjoy multimedia content such as those on YouTube or those accessed on Amazon Prime Video.

A significant improvement in performance

The main reason to achieve this has to do with the inclusion of a new processor of six core that works at a frequency of 2GHz (the RAM is two gigabytes, so it remains sufficient). The fact is that this decision allows the power offered by the tablet to be increased by 30%, which means that the execution of applications and different types of content is much more fluid. By the way, the Fire OS fork is still used, which is based on the operating system Android.

On the other hand, the new Amazon product has two sales options depending on its storage capacity. They are the following: 32 or 64GB. If this seems little to you, you should not worry, since you can use microSD cards of up to 1TB to store everything that comes to mind without restrictions.

Others features that are important in this new Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet, are the ones listed below.

Stereo speakers.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2; Wi-Fi Dual Band; Headphone Jack: USB Type-C

Cameras: both the front and the rear are 2MP, allowing 720p quality recordings.

Improvement in the autonomy and price of this Amazon tablet

According to the manufacturer itself, you can use this tablet for 13 hours without having to resort to a plug -and without having great limitations in the use you give to the tablet-. Charging is done via the USB port. It supports 15W fast charging, so in less than 2.5 hours you have the process completed (the included power adapter is five various).

In what has to do with availability and price, to buy it in the Amazon online store you will have to wait for the October 19, but it is already possible to reserve it in Spain. Their prices are as follows: the model of 32GB stays in €114.99; while the one who offers 64 gigs of storage space goes up to €144.99.

>