Amazon Announces Plans to Cut 18,000 Jobs

Amazon announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs from its 1.5 million-strong global workforce. The online giant didn’t say which countries will be hit hardest with the cuts, but did say that Europe would be included in the cuts and the cuts would mostly be from consumer retail and human resources.

The announcement was brought forward because of an employee leaking the plans for the cuts. However, it was stated in November that after review, cuts would be coming. After the leak, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said:

Today, I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles. Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.

Amazon to inform affected employees on January 18th

Amazon wants to reassure affected employees by saying that they will receive a separation payment and transitional health insurance benefits, as well as external job placement support. The online tech giant plans to inform impacted employees or employee representative bodies in Europe of the job cuts on 18 January.

The cuts come due to advertisers spending less money on the platform because consumers have less spending money during the economic slowdown. In addition, consumer habits are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Andy went on to say,

To those impacted by these reductions, I want you to know how grateful I am for your contributions to Amazon, and the work you have done on behalf of customers. You have made a meaningful difference in a lot of customers’ lives. To those who will continue on the journey with us, I look forward to partnering with you to keep making life better and easier for customers every day and relentlessly inventing to do so.

Amazon is not the only big tech company to announce job cuts. Giants, including Meta and Twitter, are also reducing employee headcount contributing to the tens of thousands of tech jobs being lost.