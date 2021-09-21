Amazon announces its new Kindle Paperwhite

The information that was given yesterday about the new Kindle Paperwhite has been confirmed, in addition, in full: * the advanced characteristics are confirmed, the ‘approach’ of the model to the Kindle Oasis is confirmed, it is confirmed that the launch was about to fall and … surprise , There are not one, but three editions that have gone on sale, although not all are already available to buy in Spain.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021

Starting with what was known or taken for granted, the new Kindle Paperwhite does indeed increase in size to 6.8 inch, thus ensuring more comfortable reading sessions, even when the screen resolution remains at 300 dpi. However, the improvement of the screen is evident in several sections, something normal in view of the fact that the last update that the reader received was in 2018.

Thus, the new Kindle Paperwhite passes 5 to 17 LEDs for front backlighting, which in turn allows the long-awaited color temperature adjustment, so marathon reading sessions in low light conditions will be more pleasant than ever with this model. The design of the device has also been polished, reducing margins and strengthening the use of the screen.

Along with the new lighting, the great novelty of the new Kindle Paperwhite is that finally the microUSB port has been left behind in favor of USB-C. For its part, the Signature Edition is compatible with Qi wireless charging.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is warmer

Other novelties in the new Kindle Paperwhite include a faster full charge of 2.5 hours with the 9 W USB charger, an increase in autonomy, which now lasts up to approximately 10 weeks and a higher performance thanks to its new processor, with which it will be possible to ‘turn the page’ 20 percent faster compared to the current version.

For the rest, it is a little more of the same and the storage space remains at 8 GB for the standard edition and 32 GB for the Signature Edition, to which is added the IPX8 certification that guarantees the resistance of the device to get splashed on beaches or pools.

The surprise is that there is a third edition, the new Kindle Paperwhite, the Kids Edition, which as its name suggests is aimed at children, with limited features, no ads, the same storage space as the standard edition and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids +.

The price of the new Kindle Paperwhite thus remains at $ 139.99 for the standard version, $ 189.99 for the Signature Edition and $ 160 for the Kid Edition. However, of the three Amazon Spain has only put in presale for the moment the normal one at a price of 139.99 and 149.99 euros with and without advertising, respectively. Its release date is October 27th.

More information: Amazon.