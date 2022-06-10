Amazon already allows you to try on shoes using Augmented Reality

Since Amazon bet on Augmented Reality in its mobile application in 2017 to virtually test how selected furniture would look in the home itself, it has not stopped increasing the types of commercial products that users can try virtually through the mobile application of prior to purchase.

Today they take another step, never better said, in this sense, since the company now it will allow users to also try on footwear from a series of brands virtuallythrough Augmented Reality, whose experience is found Currently available to users in the United States and Canada through the Amazon Shopping App for iOS.



Try on shoes without leaving home

In the brief section of frequently asked questions attached to the official statement, they also point out that Soon they will also bring this shopping experience to users of the Amazon shopping application for Android devices.

The company notes that for the launch, already has thousands of shoe models from brands such as New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics and Saucony, with which users can choose the model and see how they fit from all possible angles from the comfort of home, although it also commits to expand shoe models to more styles in the future.

The new experience works in such a way that, Once the footwear model has been chosen, users have to press the “Virtual try-on” button, available below the product image, and point the camera of their mobile phones at their feet to see how they fit.

During this test experience, you will be able to move your feet to see how they are doing from all possible points of view.

In case they are not finally convinced, they can change to another model of footwear by browsing the carousel, without having to leave the experience itself. of augmented reality.

For Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion:

We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to hearing and learning from customer feedback as we continue to improve the experience and expand to more brands and styles.

