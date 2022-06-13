Amazon allows you to try on shoes using Augmented Reality

Users of an iPhone 7 and later generation Apple devices will be able to enjoy in the Amazon app for them a new augmented reality feature that allows checking through the mobile screen the appearance of some shoes as if they were already placed on the user’s foot.

It is enough to focus the mobile camera on the feet to see how the chosen footwear appears superimposed on the foot by means of augmented reality.

At the moment the first users who are going to be able to check the operation of this “fitting room in augmented reality” of sports shoes will be Amazon customers in the United States and Canada. Initially, there is no universal catalog of footwear that is available, if not only some models of certain brands such as Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and some others.

Likewise, the novelty is available at an initial moment only for users of iPhone 7 and later (which are those equipped with the appropriate lenses to achieve the effect of augmented reality), but Amazon is already working on the development of this same function in its Android mobile app.

The operation is very simple: the user points the mobile camera at their feet and by scrolling through the shoe sampler they can check from different angles how it looks exactly the same as if you were already wearing them on their feet.

Amazon already has experience in augmented reality applications, as it demonstrated in 2017 with an application that allowed check the result of placing furniture in a room. She also added these capabilities to the field of makeup through an agreement with the beauty firm L’Oréal and through the Amazon Salon app, even allowing virtual reality to check the appearance of a hairstyle or haircut before doing it.

Another of his revolutionary attempts has to do with his patent for a “magic mirror” that shows the clothes on the body of the potential buyer.