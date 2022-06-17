Amazfit Zepp E, this is how this new and elegant smartwatch is better than the Xiaomi

The company amazon It is at a time when it is launching a good number of models to renew its product range and, today, it was the turn of one of its most elegant smartwatches. We show you the novelties that it includes to become a better option than Xiaomi wearables and, always, with a very attractive price.

The model we are talking about is Amazfit Zepp E, which has two versions, one with a circular screen (1.28-inch AMOLED) and another that has a rectangular panel (1.5-inch AMOLED). In this way, you can always choose the one that best suits the tastes that each one has. In both cases, the resolution exceeds 300 dpi, which ensures good image quality -they include the Always-On Display option to show information without having to turn it on-.

With a metal finish called 3D, this accessory has an excellent curvature so that the fusion between the body and the panel is perfect and striking. In addition, it has high-resistance glass so that the appearance is very striking, something in which it also accompanies that the thickness in the two versions of the Amazfit Zepp E does not exceed in any of the cases the nine millimeters. Oh, and the weight stays under 90 grams, so you hardly notice it’s being worn.

It is also important to mention that since its launch it has a large amount of options in what has to do with the straps. This allows you to fully customize the smart watch, since you can find it from skin options; going through the metal; and, even, you will be able to buy official options of fluoroelastomer -of great resistance-.

amazon

All kinds of options in this Amazfit

To begin with, it has all kinds of sensors to be able to recognize daily activity, as well as health elements with good precision. In this way, you can from knowing the amount of oxygen that you have in your blood to the quality of your sleep. And, in what has to do with the sports section, this is an Amazfit model that, without being especially dedicated to it, does allow to recognize automatic up to 11 types of activities different. Therefore, its PPG element and accelerometer offer options of all kinds.

not missing water protection of five atmospheres, so you can go to the gym with it and you will not need to take it off to shower, it should be noted that this Amazfit Zepp E has a good battery that allows you to use the device without looking for a plug for one week. It is not the best on the market, but we are talking about having all the sensor options active. And, in this case, it does respond perfectly.

Price of this smart watch

Taking into account everything that has been said and that it does not lack compatibility with iOS and Android terminals, you may think that its price is exaggerated, since its finish is of high quality. And, the truth is that Amazfit maintains its way of working: offering the maximum possible for a contained price. In this way, its price is about 109 euros to change the cheapest option. The truth is that it is not bad at all.

>