Amazfit presents two new smartwatches to compete with the Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

has just announced its new smartwatches Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4, two models with a very different appearance and that offer improvements in all kinds of sections to become the best alternative to the next Watch that the American manufacturer will present in a week.

Amazfit has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a quality smartwatch at a good price with all kinds of functions, and its new Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 are a new example of this.

With a more elegant design and improved sensors, Amazfit wants to continue to position itself in the top sales positions. and seeing the characteristics of the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4, it is clear that his work is being impeccable.

This is the Amazfit GTS 4

- Advertisement -

We will start by talking about the Amazfit GTS 4, which maintains a sleek, rectangular design for a look that Reminds a lot of the Apple Watch of the signature of the bitten apple.

Speaking of its rectangular screen, to say that it has a 1.75-inch AMOLED-panelin addition to having all kinds of sensors to monitor every last step you take.

presents-two-new-smartwatches-to- -with-the-Apple.jpg" width="980" height="566" > enlarge photo Amazfit GTS 4 Design amazon

- Advertisement -

Stand out BiTracker 4.0 PPG, an improved sensor that manages to collect up to 33% more data with greater precision, which is perfect for your training. This sensor has SpO2, monitoring of stress levels, sleep analysis and more.

How could it be otherwise, has 154 scheduled sports, eight of which are recognized automatically. In addition, the Amazfit GTS 4 comes with GPS so you don’t have to go out with your mobile phone to train to keep a record of the route you’ve taken.

The operating system is again Zep OS, so you won’t be short of personalized applications and spheres to get the most out of this Amazfit smartwatch that boasts an autonomy of up to 8 days. Its price? At the moment it is a mystery, although its arrival in Europe is confirmed.

This is the Amazfit GTR 4

- Advertisement - enlarge photo Amazfit GTR 4 Design amazon

On the other hand, we have the Amazfit GTR 4, a smartwatch with a circular dial and that offers 1.43 inches and AMOLED panel. It has the same improved sensor to measure even any sports activity you do, in addition to monitoring your heart rate, steps taken, blood oxygen levels, stress control and breathing… Options will not be lacking with this model.

Continuing with the main features of the Amazfit GTR 4, this smart watch has dual GPS so you can train without carrying your phone on your back. Finally, this model boasts a battery of up to 14 days of use. We don’t know its price either, but we can confirm that it will also arrive in Europe, so very soon you will be able to buy the Amazfit GTR 4 in Spain.

>