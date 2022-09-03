Amazfit presents the fourth generation of its smart watches

- Advertisement -

IFA 2022. , one of the main global brands of smart wearables from Zepp Health, has taken advantage of the framework of the German fair to present the new of its smart watches in three versions, GTR 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 MINI.

The new smartwatches have novelties for health management and sports activities, in addition to the improvements in specifications of all new generation that for this occasion go through a new PPG BioTracker 4.0 optical sensor self-developed and that collects 33% more data than previous versions.

- Advertisement -

They say from Amazfit that when the sensor is combined with the watches’ improved heart rate tracking algorithm, potential signal interference caused by arm movement during exercise is greatly reduced. To improve it, with the function One-tap Measuring up to four metrics can be obtained in as little as 45 seconds and the training state algorithm PeakBeats also developed by the brand will provide performance data such as VO₂ max after completing any workout.

Most wearables have focused their operation on fitness and health tracking and Amazfit has empowered them with more than 150 sports modes and advanced fitness features, allowing athletes to track all activities. Additionally, users can sync their training data with Strava and Adidas Running. The new series also automatically recognizes eight sport modes and integrates a new advanced Track Run mode and the newly added Golf Swing mode.

- Advertisement -

Other novelties go through the intelligent recognition of 15 strength training exercises (which will increase to 25 after the firmware update) that allows the watch to automatically count the user’s repetitions, series and rest time. Custom templates for interval training for 10 different sports can also be created directly on the watch face.

Amazfit Gen4. versions

By models, the Amazfit GTR 4 It combines a classic circular screen design that includes an anti-reflective glass bezel cover, a metal center frame and a classic sports car-inspired crown. It has more than 200 spheres, 30 animated spheres and four new interactive ones. It promises an autonomy of up to 14 days and is available in three colors, black, brown or gray.

- Advertisement -

As for the GTS 4, changes its design to a very Apple Watch-like look, with a 9.9mm, 27g lightweight frame with an aluminum alloy center frame and a gem-style navigation crown. It features a 1.75″ AMOLED screen that can be viewed at any time with always-on display. It has more than 150 spheres to choose from, promises 7 days of autonomy and is available in four colors: infinite black, mist white, autumnal brown and pale pink.

As for the GTS 4Mini It is a smaller variant of the previous one, with an ultra-light design, 24-hour health monitoring, more than 120 sports modes and a 1.65″ color LCD screen with a resolution of 336 x 384 pixels. The manufacturer promises an autonomy of up to 15 days of typical use and is distributed in black, pink, blue and white finishes.

Price and availability

Amazfit’s new smartwatches will be available from this week worldwide. The GTR 4 and GTS 4 models are priced at €199.99while the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini costs €99.99. They come with the latest version of the brand’s Zepp OS, updated for the launch of smartwatches.