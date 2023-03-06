Amazfit jumps on the AI ​​bandwagon: announces a sphere with ChatGPT technology

- Advertisement -

It’s very clear that It is an excellent advance that, one way or another, will change many things (at least in what has to do with the interaction of people with technology). This is leading a large number of companies to embark on an almost mad race to offer their integration as soon as possible. Well then, Amazfit, just announced that it has already achieved it… and in a very particular way.

This company, which is owned by Zeep Health, is one of the largest in the smartwatch market. Its products usually offer an excellent quality/price ratio, something that is very much liked by users -and for this reason there is always a model from the manufacturer that is a good purchase option-. Now, from the looks of it, he intends not only to offer this, but to become a leader. in the integration of Artificial Intelligence in these wearables.

The way in which ChatGPT arrives at the Amazfit

The truth is that what has been done makes all the sense in the world, since the manufacturer’s idea has been to create a dial for your watches that integrates ChatGPT technology. With it, complete interactions can be carried out with this AI and, therefore, one more possibility is added in the use of the company’s smart watches. And, the truth is that the simple integration of this codification is a very important step due to the future implications that it may have.

The interface is really clean, as can be seen in the image that opens this article, and the truth is that everything is quite simple -since to interact with the Artificial Intelligence we are talking about, the microphone that a good majority of users integrate is used. smart watches you have on the market Amazfit-. Therefore, you do not have to be constantly manipulating the screen. Obviously, this only demonstrates that it is possible to use ChatGPT in smartwatchesnow will be the time to move forward in offering unique functions with the combination of operating systems and AI.

A differential step for the company

Being the first company that offers this possibility among all those that have smart watches on the market, surpassing others like Apple or Samsung itselfIt is something that will give Amazfit good prestige. The reason is that it demonstrates that it is capable of innovate and this always makes users pay attention when choosing a new wearable accessory. So, very good for this Asian company.

