Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, a new smartwatch with a large screen and better autonomy

Lately, amazfit does not stop presenting new smart watches with which to further expand its already complete catalog. We recently told you about the Amazfit Zeep E, and now it is the turn of the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. Don’t be fooled by the “mini” because as a child it has very little.

We are talking about a smart watch that has a price of 119 dollars (the price in euros is not yet known) And it offers a lot for very little money. Without a doubt, an option to consider if you are looking for a cheap and high-quality smartwatch.

This is the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

This model, which arrives to replace the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, It has a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, with a rectangular dial and a body made of noble materials to give this device a very premium look.

Regarding the technical characteristics of this alternative to the Apple Watch, the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini boasts a 1.65-inch AMOLED-panel to ensure the best user experience.

Little can we say that you do not know that this technology, but we can summarize how the panel of this smart watch will allow you to see all kinds of content even if you are in a very sunny environment, since its brightness levels can handle any situation.

At the level of sensors, how could it be otherwise, it has everything you need to monitor every last step you take. For it, This smart watch features real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen levels, pedometer, altimeter, stress monitoring, sleep and breathing quality control… A good number of functions with which to squeeze this wearable.

And if you are one of those who wants to use this smart watch to train, know that it is waterproof and has 126 pre-installed sports activities. Best of all, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has integrated GPS, so you can go out to train without having to carry your phone with you.

In the headline we have said that the screen and the battery are the great exponent of this new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. And it is that its 270 mAh guarantee up to 45 days of autonomy with saving mode, or 8 days with intensive use. Some surprising figures for such an economical and complete watch.

At the level of connectivity, in addition to gpsthis Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has everything you need by offering Bluetooth 5.2 so there are no interconnectivity problems with your phone.

If you are interested in this smart watch, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has just arrived in the United States at a price of $119.99so it will surely land in Spain in the coming weeks at a price of around 119 euros.

