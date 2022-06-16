Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, this is this new complete and cheap smartwatch

The Amazfit company is one of those that offers smart watches of all kinds, including those that are cheap but complete. A new model has just been announced that completes a product range that is the one that achieves the most sales annually. We tell you what it offers Amazfit Bip 3 Pro.

This accessory is an evolution of a device that was introduced not long ago, and that has features that are convincing (but not top, as is the case with wearables from Apple or Samsung). It maintains some features, such as its screen that increases in size from the previous generation until reaching the 1.69 inches. This component, with LCD technology and 218 dpi resolution, ensures that you will have no problem seeing the information it displays in all kinds of situations.

Nor is it out of place when it comes to autonomy. This is because its hardware is not very demanding – but it does offer enough power to use the operating system, which, yes, does not support the installation of applications). The fact is that, by including a 280 mAh battery, you get up to two weeks of use without excessive problems. Therefore, it fits perfectly to go on vacation and not have to carry the USB charger with you. In short, nothing to envy to Xiaomi models.

amazon

The great novelty that the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro has

Well, it has to do with the inclusion of an element that makes it more efficient in independent use. We are talking about the inclusion of a gps that allows excellent precision when exercising, and this without having to carry the smartphone that is synchronized using Bluetooth. By the way, if you wonder about the sensors that the equipment has, you will find the usual ones: the heart rate itself, accelerometers and SpO2. In this way, the exercise and even the level of oxygen in the blood are automatically detected.

amazon

Other functions that can be performed with this accessory show that this is a fairly complete product… something surprising considering the price that we will discuss later. An example of what we say is that it is capable of measuring the quality of sleep or checking the level of stress. And, in addition, this is possible both in terminals iOS What Androidsince the compatibility in both cases is perfect.

A price that is spectacular

If everything mentioned above is taken into account, and especially the inclusion of GPS, the €69.90 that you have to pay to buy the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro makes this a very attractive model. The reason is that it offers an excellent quality/price ratio, which always allows for significant sales. This wearable can be purchased internationally and, for sure, Spain will be a possibility.

>