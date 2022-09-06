“Always Queens”, the reality show with Mexican actresses reveals the premiere date

This project was announced in April of this year and will in October. (Netflix)

Last April it was announced that Netflix I was preparing you queenhis new reality show, which brought together four , to live with them their day to day in the forums of trelevisión, but also when the cameras and microphones are turned off.

This new project brings together Lucia Mendez, Lorena Herrera, Sylvia Pasquel Y Laura Zapatafour characters with very different and strong personalities, that in the first advances that have been shown you can appreciate the friction that can arise when you join celebrities with temperaments as marked as that of this quartet.

This reality show was recorded at the end of 2021. (Netflix)

The streaming platform has revealed that this new show will arrive in its catalog next October 2nd for all those fans of these actresses or for those who are lovers of this type of reality shows loaded with much conflict and controversy.

The first images of this new reality show have already been shared on the social networks of Netflix and showed key images that caused great expectation among Internet users, such as Lorena Herrera elegantly dressed in the streets of the Mexico City oa Laura Zapata giving a show in a bar.

Reality show that brings together four Mexican actresses to show their day to day. (Netflix)

Sylvia Pasquel recently spoke with Los Angeles Times of this project and gave some details of the broadcast that was recorded at the end of last year in various parts of the Mexico City.

“It was a great experience, very fun to do it, very different from how it is recorded and the concept is, I liked it and I think the public will love it. It has a lot of us, of our personality and way of being. They are going to get to know us a little more about how we are here, in short, about how we are in real life, and as people, friends, women and artists. Let’s hope to God that it is very successful, because that is the print run, “said the actress.

In the preview you can see the conflicts that will arise between these actresses. (Netflix)

In the preview you can also see Mendez In the company of his puppy that he takes everywhere, he lies down from an elevator. Lucia Mendez Y Laura Zapata They have spoken about the project on social networks and have expressed the emotion they feel at finally being able to reveal it.

“My dear and beloved #FamiliaZapata The project that I kept silent for so long, about which I could not tell you, I am happy “SIEMPRE REÍNES” with my dear @sylviapasquel @LorenaHerreraOF @LuciaMendezOf” Laura Zapata wrote.

Lucía Méndez has revealed that after the reality show she fell out with Laura Zapata. (Netflix)

will be the October 2nd that you always queens come through the platform Netflix to all the world.

