Always carry your apps with you on a USB with PortableApps

Portable Apps is one of those projects that I have been following for many years, and that far from having declined over time, is constantly evolving, with regular updates in which new applications are added to its more than extensive catalog. Thus, the project that began in 2004 to create a portable version of Mozilla Firefox, which was later joined by Mozilla Thunderbird and OpenOffice, today already has, in version 21.0, a whopping 429 portable applications.

If you don’t know them, you should know thathe portable applications, which, as you may have already deduced, are the reason for the PortableApps project, are special versions of certain programs that do not need to be installed on a system to work. On the contrary, thanks to its monolithic architecture, it is enough for the executable to have the necessary configuration files, so that it can be used on any PC from any location.

The proposal of PortableApps collects a wide range of portable applications and offers an interface to install them on a USB flash drive, which can later be used to use these programs on any PC. To make it easier, it offers a very simple interface that also offers access to the files saved in said memory, to the PortableApps configuration and other direct accesses.

All applications included in PortableApps are free. And in case you’re thinking about it, yes, it’s true that there are also portable versions of commercial software, but the vast majority of them are pirated, and the PortableApps project does not include software of this type on its platform. Instead, and as you can see if you check the list of compatible apps, what they do is look for alternatives that do support this type of installation and allow it to be distributed in this way.

Note: Although seeing the large number of applications included in PortableApps you feel tempted to install them all, our advice is that you do not. Instead, take a few minutes to review the list and choose only those that you really want and are going to use. In this way, not only will you leave more free space on the USB to store the contents of the installed applications, it will also take much less time to download and install the applications and, therefore, to complete the installation. The difference, both in space and time, believe me, is abysmal.

How to install PortableApps

The installation of PortableApps is divided into several phases, it is important that you take this into account, and you should also know that the installation process of each one of the applications that will be included in the USB stick is also independent, so among a few things and others, expect that you will probably need a minimum of half an hour (which can grow very easily as you choose more software).

If you want more information about the project you can visit its website, and to download it you can go directly to its download page and click on the green button with the text “Download from PortableApps.com”. Once you have downloaded it, connect the USB memory to the PC (you can carry out this process without formatting or emptying it previously, but in this case we recommend that you make a backup copy beforehand).

With everything ready, double click on the installer you downloaded and start the process. When you get to the “Installation Type” step, choose New Installation” and, in the next step, choose the USB drive you are going to install it on. Then let PortableApps copy the necessary files, and when the process is complete, make sure to check the “Run PortableApps.com platform” entry and click finish. So after a few seconds, its interface will be displayed at the bottom right of the screen

Additionally, a new window called “About” will also be displayed with information about PortableApps. Review it and, when you’re done, click the close button. Then the time to choose will come, and here I return to what I mentioned before: measure. Choose the applications you want to install, keeping in mind that later you can add more if you want, from the list that will be shown:

With a click on “Next” you will start what is, without a doubt, the most tedious part of the PortableApps installation process. First of all, as you can see, the programs you have chosen will be downloaded one by one. And, once the download is complete, the installation will begin, on the USB memory, of each of the applications you have selected. Keep in mind that this process is assisted, that is, you will have to confirm the installation in many of the wizards of said applications.

Once this process is finished, you will be able to see in the central part of the PortableApps interface both the programs you have installed, sorted by categories, as well as direct accesses to memory folders and to functions and the program’s configuration. In addition, at the bottom you will find an indicator of the total and available memory capacity, and buttons to both close the application and safely eject the USB memory.

When PortableApps was created, Windows allowed when plugging in a USB stick, just like inserting a CD, the system would automatically start a defined process on that storage drive. However, due to security concerns, Microsoft wisely chose to disable this possibility. Thus, when you plug the USB memory into a PC and want to use PortableApps, you will have to access its content and double-click on the Start application.

If you want to add more programs over time, you just have to click on “Applications”, choose the search criteria and, from there, proceed exactly as in the initial installation of PortableApps.