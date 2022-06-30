alternatives to gboard: the best keyboards for android

It is the one that comes by default in and the one that often best suits what we are looking for, but there’s more to life outside of google keyboard. We live in a time when the smartphone is the center of practically all our actions and writing is one of the most important elements. And while waiting for the return of those long-awaited phones with physical , we have no choice but to resort to digital ones.

If despite all the tricks of the you have tired of it, or you are simply looking for a new option, tell you that there is Android keyboards that are worthy competitors. In this post we review some of them, some of them being great little-known surprises.

Now, first of all and by way of caveat, tell you that some of the keyboards (both those we collect and many others on Google Play) may collect information about your use. Now, this does not always mean that it is not a safe keyboard, since this information may be used for improvement purposes. It is important that you consult it in the conditions of use before installing it.

SwiftKey, the classic alternative made in Microsoft

This is probably one of the quintessential alternatives to GBoard. SwiftKey. Being owned by Microsoft gives you some cool extras like being able to create tasks in ToDo without having to enter the app. Besides, it has many other interesting options in terms of customization, adding different themes and being able to fully customize the size of the keyboard in general and of each key in particular.

This is probably one of the quintessential alternatives to GBoard. SwiftKey. Being owned by Microsoft gives you some cool extras like being able to create tasks in ToDo without having to enter the app. Besides, it has many other interesting options in terms of customization, adding different themes and being able to fully customize the size of the keyboard in general and of each key in particular.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Price: Free

Developer: SwiftKey

Download at: google play

Fleksy, the one that makes quick access easier Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Make Their Official Debut

With a good variety of minimalist style themes and one of the best systems proposing emojis while typing, this Fleksy keyboard stands out especially for allow add extensions. This can be useful for adding shortcuts to certain applications or adding custom rows with special character keys.

Fleksy Keyboard GIF Emoji Themes Price: Free

Developer: Thingthing Ltd

Download at: google play

Chrooma, the most chameleon of all

That the nickname of this keyboard is “chameleon” does good justice to its main characteristic. And it is that in Chrooma we find the climax of the customization of a keyboard with the adaptation of its interface to that of the apps we are using, taking its colors as a reference and instantly adapting them to the keyboard. It also offers a good prediction system in many languages.

Chrooma – Chameleon & RGB Keyboard HyperX updates its catalog of headphones for PS5 and Xbox Series Price: Free

Developer: Loopsie SRL

Download at: google play

Minuum, ideal for big fingers

Seeing the mobile keyboard poorly, having a small screen or having large fingers can be problematic when typing. However, Minuum tries to solve these problems by offering big keys with which it will be difficult to make a mistake when pressing, leaving the aesthetic line of other options, but also including multiple options to customize it.

Minuum Keyboard Free + Emoji Price: Free

Developer: whirlscape



Download at: google play

Anysoftkeyboard takes privacy (and more) by the flag

Lots of customization, creation of shortcuts in the top row, gesture typing and good prediction system. This keyboard is good at what is generally asked of a keyboard, but it adds an important section that does not always stand out so much at first: it is private and securecontinuously emphasizing in its conditions not to use your usage data to offer it to any third party.

AnySoftKeyboard Price: Free

Developer: AnySoftKeyboard

Download at: google play

Iphone keyboard, for those who are nostalgic for iOS

No, the name is not misleading. this is a keyboard ideal if you come from iOS and you have not got used to android keyboards. It is true that GBoard itself and some others can already be customized a lot to look like, but this one already comes natively with an aesthetic inspired by the one used by Apple on its iPhone keyboard. Of course, the visual is what is striking, since functionally it does not provide extra functions that others do not have.

iphone-keyboard Price: Free

Developer: Keyboard

Download at: google play

Florisboard, an Open Source with a promising future

We have already talked about this Florisboard once, which stands out for being an Open Source keyboard with very interesting extra functions that are not typical of apps created in this way. One of them is that includes a clipboard with history own, as well as his delicate writing writing letter by letter or by strokes. Of course, we must say that the Spanish dictionary is not very refined yet.

Being Open Source, the way to download it varies from the previous ones. It is in the testing phase on Google Play, and you can request access from a Google group. If you want to download its APK, you must enter its website.