Alternative plan for Moore Street redevelopment to go on public display

A newly constructed model of an alternative regeneration plan for Moore Street will be unveiled to the public this week.

The model, which will focus on the preservation and development of the historic city centre street, will go on display on Thursday at 11 am in the Pearse Centre, 27 Pearse Street.

The plan is being presented by the Moore Street Preservation Trust and the 1916 Relatives Alliance in response to UK property developer Hammersons’ recent planning application for the site

The developer hopes to turn the area into a massive shopping and office development with a proposal to build office space for 2,200 workers, 210 hotel rooms, alongside just 94 homes.

Leading campaigner James Connolly Heron has called on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Dublin City Council to endorse the scheme.

He said: “The Minister and Dublin City Council planners must heed the call of the Department which states ‘the planning authority should consider whether an alternative design of the redevelopment of this site would allow for the retention and sensitive adaptation for reuse of significant existing structures’. This is exactly what our plan does.

“We, the Moore Street campaigners and 1916 relatives have produced THE alternative to the widespread demolition and gross over-development being proposed for this most historic site by Hammerson The 1916 Relatives intend making the plan and model available to the Minister at the earliest opportunity.”

