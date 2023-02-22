Alternative methods to protect Twitter account

The other two authentication methods, by application and security key, will continue to be available for free. But in the case of verification via text message, it will be restricted to Twitter Blue subscribers as of March 20.

After the announcement of Twitter Regarding the fact that the double verification to enter the account will now be part of the paid subscription, users are looking for alternatives to keep their accounts safe; For this reason, TechSmart offers two options: authy and Google Authenticator.

Using this tool allows users to protect the account from unauthorized device login, so after entering the main credentials, it asks for an access code sent by SMS to the previously registered mobile number.

The use of alternative tools allows users to protect their account from login on unauthorized devices.

Google Authenticator

Is available in Android and ios, allows to apply the double factor method in two different ways: with a configuration key or with a code QR.

To link it, in Settings go to the section “Settings and privacy”, “Security and account access” where three options will appear: “Text message”, “authentication app” and “Security key”. The one to use is the second, where the account password will be requested and a QR code will appear, which must be scanned with the Google Authenticator application on the mobile.

However, if it is not possible to scan because everything is being done from the cell phone, a password may be requested to continue with the authentication. Then a six-digit code will appear to enter into Twitter.

authy

On the Authy platform, you must go to Security and access to the Twitter account, then activate Two-Factor Authentication, in this case with the Authy Authentication App.

People will have to create an account with a personal phone number, an email, and a security code that will be sent to both media. The app will always be generating codes and has the animation of a digital clock to the right of it.

Both applications are compatible with Twitter and can be used to continue keeping the account safe and with double factor, a recommended option by security experts in case of being victims of cybercriminals.

Subscription to Twitter Blue costs $8 or $11 a month and will now include the benefit of two-step authentication.

twitter blue

Those who want to use this service during the time remaining for its restriction will no longer be able to do so if they are not paying for the version premium of the platform that costs between 8 and 11 dollars per month or 84 dollars per year.

The social network warned that, when deactivating the double verification process by SMS, the number associated with the account will not be unlinked, because that is a separate process. Finally, Twitter recommended users who are not willing to pay to use the other available security methods.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authenticator app or security key method. These methods require physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure the security of your account,” the company said in a statement.