Also Carlyle and Metro Bank leave it

The long tour of the private equity by British banking has not worked. Carlyle yesterday ended talks with Metro Bank, which fell 18% in the stock market. In October, J Sainsbury supermarkets decided not to sell their financial services unit, targeted by Centerbridge Partners. And in 2020, the talks between The Co-operative Bank and Cerberus went nowhere.

Small banks could grow with the help of a buying group. But to achieve a private equity-type return you need to enter riskier loan categories and make huge cost cuts. And it could be said that the low valuations of the sector make operations difficult. Metro trades at 0.2 times its book value. With a typical offer premium of 30%, shareholders would charge 0.3 times. But your bosses will think they can get there with their own plans. That means that the expectations of the councils of the entities and their suitors are very far away.