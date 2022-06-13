ALSAA given year-long licence extension following dispute with Dublin Airport

ALSAA – the operator of Dublin Airport’s on-campus fitness facilities – have been given a one year licence extension by the daa following a public dispute.

The sport and social club had been told they needed to vacate the complex on June 30.

The club’s most recent five-year licence term with daa ended in December 2021, and an extension was granted until April.

Read more: Ryanair strike action could impact flights to Spain, Portugal and France this summer

The daa said that an extension was offered to ALSAA for May and June 2022, “which they declined, and in accordance with their agreement, they must then vacate the complex”.

They said they granted ALSAA a notice period of two months to “facilitate engagement with their members” and this morning confirmed that a further extension until June 30, 2023 has been granted to “ensure a new agreement can be put in place”.

ALSAA went public with the dispute on Sunday, saying: “Help us stop the DAA from turning our Club into a commercial benefit.

“We provide services for many groups, teams, schools, clubs, special needs and many more organisations. Where will these groups go. Voice your opinion with your local Councillors and TD’s.”

A spokesman for the daa said that when the most recent licensing term ended in December they “invited submissions from a range of parties, including the current tenant, ALSAA, to outline their operating and investment plans for the future”.

He said: “Regular users of the facilities are aware of the urgent need for upgrades to parts of the complex to bring the sporting and leisure facilities up to an acceptable standard to meet the needs of all users on our campus including adults, children and Special Olympians who regularly use the facilities.

“daa is totally committed to ensuring investment in and continued use of its sporting and recreation facilities at Dublin Airport…

“As owners of the complex, daa needs to take account of all stakeholders and cannot put the interests of a current tenant operator above those of existing and new users of its sporting and recreational facilities.”

Following confirmation of the extension, ALSAA said they will continue talks over the next year to “secure its future”.

They said online: “The daa have withdrawn their demand to ALSAA to vacate our building for another year. ALSAA will continue discussions and negotiations for the next 12 months in order to secure ALSAA’s future.

“Thank you to you all for your continued support, we really appreciate it.”

Dublin Live has contacted ALSAA for further comment.

Read more: Dublin Airport passengers left ‘sleeping on mats’ after flight to Greece is delayed three times

Read more: ‘Out of control’ hotel prices means it is cheaper to see Bruce Springsteen in Rome than Dublin, says TD

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox