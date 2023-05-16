Alphabet’s Intrinsic Launches Flowstate: A New Era in Robotic Application Development

In a world where robotics is constantly evolving, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has stepped up with the launch of Flowstate, a robotics application development platform. This product is the first from Intrinsic, a company that graduated from Alphabet X in 2021.

The rise of robotics and the need for Flowstate

Robotics has found its place in numerous sectors, from warehouses to factories. However, the management and programming of these robotic systems remains a challenge. Proprietary software for these systems is generally difficult to develop and does not work with third party systems.

This is where Flowstate comes in. This development platform is designed to help non-robots develop workflows for these hardware systems. According to Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic, Flowstate is a “solution builder.” It enables you to design, build, and deploy workflows, even with skills that don’t exist or aren’t easily accessible today.

How does Flowstate work?

At the core of the system is a graphical tree that allows users to chain together more complex workflows. Existing abilities include pose estimation, manipulation, force-based insertion, and path planning. The platform will also open up to third-party developers who can design their own skills to be integrated into flows.

Another important piece of Flowstate is the simulation. This is a key tool in most robotic implementations today, as it allows users to simultaneously run scenarios in a virtual world to determine real-world outcomes. For this, the platform uses Gazebo, an open source platform managed by Open Robotics.

Flowstate’s key features include a graphical process builder that eliminates the need for extensive programming experience, the ability to quickly iterate without switching between other tools, and the ability to simulate and validate solutions without touching a single piece of hardware. The platform also enables the encoding of domain knowledge into custom “skills” that can be used and reused, making the solution building process faster and more scalable.

Intrinsic and its relationship with Open Robotics

Intrinsic acquired the Open Source Robotics Corporation, the for-profit arm connected to Open Robotics, last December. According to Brian Gerkey, CEO of Open Robotics, now director of Open Robotics at Intrinsic, the core engineering team that worked under the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF) now works at Intrinsic.

Intrinsic has also announced Comau, a leading robot manufacturer and global systems integrator, as its first industry partner. Using Flowstate and the underlying Intrinsic platform, Comau has created a modular solution for mounting a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) super-module.

The launch of Flowstate marks a milestone in the development of robotics. This platform will not only facilitate the development of robotic applications, but will also allow third-party developers to contribute their own skills. With over 100 registrations within the first hour of its launch, Flowstate promises to be a game changer in the field of robotics.

Learn more at intrinsic.ai