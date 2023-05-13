Alphabet profits with 56 billion dollars with the announcement that Google integrates generative AI in its search engine

Google recently announced that it is implementing generative artificial intelligence in its main search engine. This news has had a major impact on its parent company, Alphabet, as the company’s shares rose 5% and an estimated $56 billion in market value earnings were generated.

Generative AI in Google search: A richer experience

At its annual developer conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event by highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence, saying, “As you may have heard, AI is having a busy year. So we have a lot to talk about.” Pichai announced that the company is adding “Search Generative Experience” (SGE) to its search engine using AI snapshots. Those users who opt in to SGE will see an AI-powered snapshot with key information and links to dig deeper.

Simplifying search with generative AI

The implementation of generative AI in Google search promises to improve the user experience by providing more complete answers and suggesting related questions. For example, if a user searches for “How long does it take to go through the entire Louvre?”, the search engine will display relevant information along with suggested questions, such as “In which room is the Mona Lisa?” or “Does the Louvre offer audio tours?” By clicking on these questions, users will enter a conversation mode where they can ask Google more questions about the topic being explored.

Context and rich web content

This new feature will allow the context of the questions to be maintained throughout the conversation, which will facilitate the continuous and natural exploration of the topic. In addition, users will find links to helpful web content and a variety of perspectives to further their search. Google has worked hard to train these AI models to maintain the high quality standards of its search engine and will continue to make improvements over time.

Extending generative AI into other products

In addition to generative search, Google also announced the integration of generative AI into other popular company products. For example, in Gmail, AI will help users compose emails more efficiently, while in Google Photos it will improve the aesthetics of photos. Likewise, the immersive view on Google Maps will be expanded and the Bard chatbot will be taken to 180 countries.

Competition in the AI ​​space

This move by Google towards integrating generative AI into its search engine is a response to growing competition in the field of artificial intelligence, in particular Microsoft’s recent focus on its new Bing search engine, which also uses AI technology developed by OpenAI, known as GPT4.

Google has recognized the influence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the development of its strategy. This was reflected in its developer conference, where many news related to AI and its impact on Google products were presented. Google’s SGE will compete directly with Microsoft’s new search engine, Bing, which also uses OpenAI’s GPT4 model.

Google has made it clear that it is taking a responsible and careful approach when implementing generative AI capabilities into its search engine. The company has trained these models to maintain Google Search’s high quality standards and intends to continue to improve them over time.

Thoughts on the future of AI in search

The integration of generative AI into the Google search engine represents a significant milestone in the advancement of search technology. This approach improves the user experience by providing more comprehensive answers and suggesting relevant questions, which encourages deeper exploration of topics of interest.

Competition in the field of artificial intelligence is driving innovation in technology companies. Google has shown its commitment to stay ahead by embracing generative AI, allowing it to compete head-on with other companies, such as Microsoft.

As AI continues to evolve, it is important to approach it responsibly and ensure high standards of quality and accuracy are maintained. Google has recognized this responsibility and has taken steps to ensure that generative AI models adhere to the standards set out in its search engine.

The integration of generative AI into Google search is an exciting step toward a future where technology can more naturally understand and respond to user needs. This opens up new possibilities to improve search efficiency and provide more personalized experiences.