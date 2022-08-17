Alphabet has invested $1.5 billion in Blockchain since September 2021

, the parent company of Google, is the biggest investor of the year.

More than 1,500 million dollars have been in Blockchain technology in the last eleven months, even more than BlackRock, Morgan Stanley or even Samsung, companies that occupy the second, third and fourth places on the list.

Blockdata has compiled the information and reports that a total of 40 companies invested some 6 in blockchain startups between September 2021 and June 2022, with Samsung investing in the most companies, 13 in total.

Sundar Pichai already said in February that they are closely watching the world of Blockchain, “an interesting and powerful technology with wide applications.” He has since integrated Google Pay with crypto companies like Crypto.Com, to make it easier to buy crypto assets, but they are very subtle moves.

Samsung, on the other hand, created an NFT aggregation platform on its smart TVs, so people can search for NFTs for sale and buy them from the TV. Your Galaxy Fold 4, in fact, is also integrated with the NFT ecosystem.

Even so, it is a technology that still has a lot to say. There is a long way to go, and there are approaches that have not yet taken off, such as the aforementioned NFT world, whose fever has subsided quite a bit. Blockchain technology is used for much more than just storing digital art collections or creating cryptocurrencies, it can even be used to track the life of a food from when it leaves a farm to when it enters our home. The fact is that they are utilities that few people know about, so they ignore that behind many of the day-to-day things, there is something of Blockchain behind.