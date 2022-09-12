Alone with Thomas Ian Griffith, the villain Terry Silver: “There is a bit of ‘Cobra Kai’ in all of us”

the universe of cobra kai seems inexhaustible. New characters are added in each season that had some participation in the cinematographic deliveries of karate Kid. In the episodes of the third, the villain of Karate Kids 3, , played by actor Thomas Ian who put on his suit again sensei.

His return to the universe of karate was due to the link he recovers with John Kreese (Martin Kove) after he insisted that he join the dojo of Cobra Kai. (ATTENTION SPOILERS FROM HERE). But Kreese did not count on Silver’s Machiavellian plan, who ends up betraying him and ends up in jail. With this frame of context, he arrives at Netflix the fifth season of a series that knew how to reinvent the mystique of the films starring Ralph Macchio with his character of Daniel Larusso.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in “Cobra Kai” fifth season. (Netflix)

TechSmart had the opportunity to talk with Thomas Ian Griffith and told his appreciation of this phenomenon, and of course, about how we will see Silver in these new episodes: “He has a new energy because after going through what he felt like a betrayal by his best friend and winning this tournament has a new cause: to expand the dojo and go beyond the Valley, and he has to do that at all costs.”

- Advertisement -

-If you had to choose between Miyagi-Do or Cobra Kai, which group would you join?

I think there is a bit of cobra kai in all of us. Now if you can take advantage of that, I think it gives you incredible power. You have to approach it in the right way and that is part of the arts, the martial arts. And Miyagi-Do has a long way to go, it’s a way of life, which I have a lot of respect for.

what did it mean karate kid 3 for you in your career?

OMG! It meant a lot to me because I had just come out of New York as a stage actor and it was my first film. And I got to work with amazing people. When they assured: “This is the guy who directed Rocky”, so I said: “I’m in!”, no matter what. And when they first offered it to me it was like, “What role am I? Am I the young fighter or am I this Vietnam veteran? I credit John Avildsen, the director, because I was that new energy that he thought he could harness to bring this movie to life and bring it to life. I look back and for me it was an incredible experience, because I was doing something that I loved. And on a certain level that opened so many doors for me…so I look back and have really funny memories of that.

- Advertisement -

Why do you think that after so many years this story still attracts younger people?

Is incredible! I mean literally, I’m really surprised that the fan base is so diverse, you have the little kids, you have my kids for example.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver alongside Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Daniel’s wife. (Netflix)

It has already become a classic…

- Advertisement -

That’s how it is! And when I was offered this, my kids were like, “Oh, Dad, you have to do it,” and they couldn’t care less about the business or what I do. It represents so many things, and you can tell so many wonderful stories and get into relationships and love and fights. So really, like I said, they captured lightning in a bottle with this.

: