Alone with Tatiana Maslany for “She-Hulk”: “There are wonderful and subtle ways to tell a feminist story”

“There are all these wonderful ways to play with ideas and tell a story,” she says. Tatiana in conversation with TechSmart about his most recent project, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. Remembered for her numerous roles in Orphan Black, the Canadian actress returns to star in a story that also talks about multiple identities, although in a different and much more comical way. She is the lawyer Jennifer Walters and, in turn, a larger and totally green version.

“It doesn’t just focus on a woman, but it also touches on issues around our bodies, how our bodies are controlled or perceived by people. What is it like to occupy a space? She-Hulk occupies a very different space in a room than Jen Walters ”, deepens the Emmy winner in the approach that the series had of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel in Disney+. “So, there are all these kinds of fun ways to respond to that. Jen is very in control of her emotions, she has always had to deal with being angry and scared. So, her transformation into She-Hulk is pretty easy for her.”

Jennifer Walters maintains a close friendship with Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), her legal assistant and confidant. (DisneyPlus)

From the beginning, we see that Jennifer feels that she must succeed in her job and to get to where she is today, she has had to work even harder than her other male colleagues. When she accidentally transforms into this giant woman, the task of training her through this new body falls to Bruce Banner. But not even he understands how she was able to maintain her consciousness or learn so quickly to handle her force.

Therefore, Tatiana Maslany must deal with two facets of the same person when this secret comes to light. Jessica Gao, creator of she hulkintends to show the world through a female perspective from the moment we see the contrasts between Jennifer’s interactions with other women, other men, the media and public opinion in general.

alone-with-Tatiana-Maslany-for-She-Hulk-There-are-wonderful-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Turned into She-Hulk, the young lawyer explores another facet of her life as her popularity grows. (DisneyPlus) alone-with-Tatiana-Maslany-for-She-Hulk-There-are-wonderful-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

“In private, with her best friend, she’s a different version of who she is than when she’s in a courtroom and reporters are after her, right? And she is She-Hulk. She is something totally different,” she explains. Also, to get to a more exact level of realism, the star had the opportunity to talk with real young lawyers: “I discussed with them what it feels like to be a young person in this job and what attracted them to do it. So, that’s where I got a lot of inspiration from.”

Likewise, fiction is greatly inspired by icons of the present century that we saw on TV and in the movies, such as fleabag, in which Phoebe Waller-Bridge continually broke the fourth wall; Y legally blonde, the legal court film starring Reese Witherspoon. “I saw it as a reference for the comedy part. That movie deals with the legal system and a woman trying to break through,” adds Maslany.

Mark Ruffalo returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be his cousin’s guide in matters relating to the Hulk. (DisneyPlus)

How Orphan Black helped him get into she hulk?

Tatiana Maslany rose to fame for the year 2013, when Orphan Black began broadcasting on the BBC America signal. Throughout five seasons, the artist shouldered more than a dozen roles that looked the same, but differed in her styles and personalities. First, we met Sara Manning and, later, her clones who, little by little, also become part of her family.

Although the plot of she hulk It has nothing to do with this science fiction production, but it does have a similar characteristic: Jen and She-Hulk are two identities that end up being the same woman. Was all this previous experience useful to get introduced for the first time within the UCM? “Yeah, he made me realize that being present and in the moment, even when you have to deal with a lot of technical stuff, is just another kind of challenge in that process. But it’s not impossible,” she assures.

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” will have a season consisting of nine episodes. (DisneyPlus)

He adds, “I also got to explore so many different identities on that show, and similarly, this show deals with identities, albeit in a very different way. This, in the sense that She-Hulk and Jen Walters occupy two different bodies, but maintain the same consciousness. So, it’s more how people perceive her and how the world tells her who she is. There’s a certain perspective to that.”

In addition to Tatiana Maslanythe cast is made up of Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Benedict Wong, Charlie Coxamong others. The first episode of she hulk premiered this August 18 in Disney+.

