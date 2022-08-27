Alone with Nicolás Francella, Malena Sánchez and Matías Mayer for the premiere of “An Argentine Crime”

“It seems to me that it is fundamental to be able to get involved and go deeper, like investigating the time a little: what was happening, what it was like for these characters. For example, the fact of investigating a case in this context would not be the same as doing it today, surely. So all of this I do think is important to adapt it and make it believable from that time, ”he replies Matthias Mayer (Iosi, the repentant spy), one of the protagonists of An Argentine crimein response to the question of how this new generation of actors is involved in historical events at the time of the civic-military dictatorship.

The three represent the new generation of actors from Argentina and Latin America, and aware of the audiovisual history of their country and the region, they express their vision, they commit to their characters, but always keeping in mind that it is not just another story. “Tell the risk that these characters had, the risk that they had to want to do things well in that context. For me, that was the most important thing.” Sanchez (Argentina, land of love and revenge) on the interview day weeks before the premiere of the film, which is now available in theaters.

Poster for “An Argentine Crime”. (Warner Bros.)

The film is a police drama with elements of a judicial drama and at times the other way around, a judicial drama with scenes, chases and intrigues worthy of a police drama. For Nicholas (María Marta: The crime of country), beyond the elements of both genres, the second mentioned stands out: “What makes you think the most is the judicial, all the time, the judicial and not lose anything. Having to be aware of what you are doing, consult. I think we consult a lot. We had the voices of the producer all the time, passing through Lucas (Combina, director of the film), to Reynaldo (Sietecase, journalist and writer of the book) when he came to the shoot, and it was like that constantly.

“First, this is not just a case of the dictatorship directly, but there is something to remember that this happened all the time and after how justice works, it continues to work very badly and the same things continue to happen to a greater or lesser extent. So it seems to me that there is something good there, yes, to continue saying that this is our justice and it works like this, “he remarked. Malena Sanchez on the validity of some of the themes of the film.

The film is a police with elements of judicial drama. (Warner Bros.)

This is a thriller based on an event that took place in 1980, during the military dictatorship in Argentina. The case reported is the disappearance of a businessman from Rosario, province of Santa Fe. The subject in question was called Jorge Solomon Sauan, a businessman who had a great fortune that leads to an investigation led by two young secretaries of an investigating court, a few weeks before one of them, Antonio Rivas (Nicolás Francella), emigrates to Spain. In a race against time, both will try to solve the case against the interference of a police subordinate to the repressive power.

The film is based on the homonymous novel by journalist Reynaldo Sietecase. (Warner Bros.)

Aesthetically and visually the film is very well achieved. From the costumes to the assembly of both natural and interior settings. Cars, the color of the film, everything in the visual aspect stands out in An Argentine crime and for Mayer, who plays Carlos Torres, it is essential to compose his character: “There is something that is like the entrance door that I find for the character. How does it stop me somewhere else? That change of look and that adapting to that time, I saw Nico, Male, and it’s like there is something that you immediately enter.

For her part, the actress who plays María and who has a romantic relationship with the character of Francellarecognizes that punctually the beginning of the 80s transports her to the old family albums: “They are like the photos that we saw with a little life and suddenly you are: ‘Oh, of course, this piece of furniture my mother has in the photo of when I was small.’”

The film is based on the homonymous novel by the journalist Reynaldo Sietecase published in 2002 by Editorial Alfaguara. “Not everything transforms. There are things that disappear without a trace. Bodies that are erased forever”, this is how the author describes his novel that had a great impact. “This crime was committed during the dictatorship without any political connotation. Dissolving a body in acid works as a metaphor for how the State killed, ”said the writer during the presentation of his book.

His work became a film that is already on the cinema billboard directed by Lucas Combines (The girl who cleans) and produced by Juan Pablo Buscani. The script was in charge of Sebastian Pivotto, Jorge Bechara Y Matthias Bertilotti with the distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures.

An Argentine crime is now available on the movie billboard.

