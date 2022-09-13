Almost perfect: PTZ surveillance camera Reolink Trackmix PoE in the test The Trackmix PoE follows detected objects with two movable lenses and thus secures a range of 355 degrees. It also offers high resolution. 09/09/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The Trackmix PoE follows detected objects with two movable lenses and thus secures a range of 355 degrees. With 8K, it also offers a high resolution.

Surveillance s (Focus Topic) can only detect threats if they are in the field of view (FOV) of the lens. Most models such as the Ezviz BC2 (test report) or the Arlo Go 2 (test report) use rigid lenses and thus monitor a range of 85 to 130 degrees. For greater coverage, so-called PTZ cameras (Pan, Tilt & Zoom) offer , like the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (test report) a pan and tilt lens and thus cover up to 360 degrees . With the Trackmix PoE , now offers a PTZ camera that has two lenses . But unlike the Duo 2 Wifi (test report) with two rigid lenses, the image is not combined to increase the field of view, which is also unnecessary with a PTZ camera, as it already offers an all-round view due to its capabilities. Instead, the two lenses of the Trackmix PoE fulfill different tasks. One provides a total view , while the second acts as a telephoto and enlarges recognized objects . Thanks to pan and tilt technology , the Trackmix PoE also offers movement trackingand once it has recognized objects, it never takes its eyes off it. - Advertisement - In addition, the Trackmix PoE has two spotlight LEDs with 450 lumens of luminosity, which provide colored night vision and are used to deter uninvited guests if, for example, the lighting is triggered by a detected movement. The image is also clearer thanks to the brightness generated by the LED headlights , making it easier to identify threats and other objects such as license plates . Surveillance cameras with lighting (guide) thus offer a higher level of security than models without lights. Our test shows how well the PTZ camera works in practice. Scope of delivery and other features The Reolink Trackmix PoE weighs around 1.2 kilos and measures 228 × 147 × 110 mm, is weatherproof according to the IP66 standard and, according to the manufacturer, can be used in a temperature range between -10 and 55 degrees Celsius. The power supply and network connection is made via a connection cable with PoE port running out of the camera. It also offers an additional power plug so that the camera can also be powered with an external power supply unit (12 volts, 2A) when no PoE supply is available. In this case, the Ethernet port only establishes a data connection to the router. The scope of delivery includes a hole template for mounting including screws and dowels, a sticker with information on 24-hour surveillance and a quick start guide that provides detailed and relevant information on mounting and operating the camera, also in German, and a waterproof cover for connecting the network cable at the PoE port. The CMOS sensor integrated in the camera records videos with a resolution of up to 3840 × 2160 pixels at a maximum of 25 frames per second and a preset data rate of 6144 kbps . Alternatively, users can set the data rate in increments of 1024 from 4096 to 8192 kbps. However, it cannot be adjusted if a time-lapse recording is active at the same time (more on that later). Full resolution, denoted as "Clear" or "High" in the app, records videos in the HEVC codec (H.265) and with the option "Fluid" and a resolution of 896 × 512 at 20 fps and a data rate of 1024 kbps with H.264 . - Advertisement - The colored night vision takes place automatically or by manually switching on the LED spotlights, which is conveniently possible within the live view. The infrared night vision has a range of 30 meters. Users can enlarge motifs with the integrated 6x hybrid zoom . With the integration of microphone and speaker , Reolink realizes a two-way audio function , allowing users to converse with people in front of the camera. If necessary, an alarm siren sounds when motion is detected, which can be activated via the app and is intended to deter uninvited guests. The camera can transmit alarm messages to the user by e-mail or push messages. The Reolink Trackmix supports PoE microSD cards with a size of up to 256 GB as storage media . If the storage space on the microSD card is full, the oldest recording will be deleted so that current recordings are always saved. - Advertisement - In addition to the microSD, users can also use storage in the Reolink cloud . The basic subscription with 1 GB of storage space and 7 days of recording is free, but is only valid for one camera. The standard subscription offers 30 days of cloud storage with a capacity of 30 GB for a maximum of five cameras for a regular monthly fee of 5.99 euros. The Premier subscription for EUR 11.89 per month offers 80 GB capacity for a maximum of ten cameras. Both variants are currently available at a reduced price of EUR 3.59 and EUR 7.19 respectively. Videos can also be saved on a NAS or FTP server and integrated into Reolink NVR systems.

Commissioning of the Reolink Trackmix PoE

The commissioning of the Reolink Trackmix PoE is basically simple. You have to insert a microSD card, create a user account in the Reolink app, read a QR code on the camera and assign the device password, done. The camera is then ready for use and can be controlled via a smartphone app.

In addition to the mobile app, users can control the camera with the Reolink desktop application available for macOS and Windows . All you have to do is enter the UID of the camera (available in the app under device information) and the device password. If problems arise, the excellent and German-language manual will help .

Mobile app and desktop application offer the same setting options. Both tools can also be used in a similar way, which guarantees a consistent user experience . That is not a matter of course. Camera manufacturers often do not provide a desktop application for controlling their devices or, as in the case of Eufy (main topic) , only a web application with reduced functionality is available, which also differs from the mobile application in terms of operation.

Using the gear icon, users can use the app or the desktop application to extensively adjust the Reolink Trackmix PoE. In the Display section , the position of the camera name as well as the date and time in the live image can be changed. You can also completely hide the information like the watermark .

In order to operate the surveillance camera in compliance with data protection when it is aimed at someone else’s property or a public area, users can define three zones under privacy mask in which no recording is made.

The camera not only records videos when there is movement. Alternatively, users can also configure a time-lapse recording to document the progress of building a house or other events. For the configuration, the app recommends intervals of different lengths depending on use.

Alarm Settings

In the Alarm Settings section , users can set the sensitivity and type of motion detection. The camera distinguishes between people, vehicles, pets and other moving objects. In addition, alarms can be restricted by defining areas for people, vehicles and other objects in which no alarm should be triggered under Motion zones.

Motion tracking can be toggled on and off with a toggle next to the Auto Tracking option. Then you define which objects should be tracked automatically. To do this, users can select or limit people, vehicles and pets. They can also specify how motion tracking should be done. Choices are Digital, Digital Tracking First , and Pan/Tilt Tracking First . You have to be careful when choosing these options: With the Digital optionAn object detected in the field of view is digitally tracked based on the current view. This protects the mechanics of the pan and tilt technology, but the movement tracking stops when the object to be tracked moves out of the field of view. With the other two options, however, both techniques are used, with one of them being prioritized initially.

On top of that, a minimum and maximum size range for an object can be defined under Dimension of the object , outside of which no alarm is triggered. To fine-tune alarms, users can limit them to specific days of the week and hours. Annual planning is not possible.

Under “Advanced Settings” in the mobile app, there are still configuration options for user management , sound recordings, as well as IR lights and spotlights . The latter can be found in the desktop application under Audio and Light .

notifications

As with other Reolink cameras such as the Argus 3 Pro (test report) , alarm notifications are sent via push in the app and optionally via e-mail . For the latter transmission path, users can configure up to three e-mail addresses, whereby the first must be configured with specification of the SMTP server and port. In the test, this did not work with a Gmail account with activated two-factor verification. Without two-factor authentication, the email notification runs smoothly. In addition, a siren can optionally sound in the event of a warning. However, it’s not that loud.

Recording quality and motion tracking in practice

Thanks to the 8 megapixel resolution , the Reolink Trackmix PoE delivers detailed and sharp images . At night, the 450 lumen LEDs illuminate the picture well. Like other Reolink cameras, the Trackmix PoE tends to overexpose bright areas a bit when the dynamic range is high. Support for image-enhancing quality features such as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Backlight Compensation (BLC) and Highlight Compensation (HLC), such as those offered by the Annke 4G LTE (test report) , would certainly make sense in order to achieve even better image quality to reach. Overall, the image quality is good and you can use it overSettings – Display – Optimize lights & shadows in terms of brightness and contrast.

Thanks to the high data rate when recording, the camera still delivers good display quality even when zooming . The 6x hybrid zoom works very efficiently and shows details sharply even at maximum level (see also picture gallery).