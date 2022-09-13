Almost perfect: PTZ surveillance camera Reolink Trackmix PoE in the test The Trackmix PoE follows detected objects with two movable lenses and thus secures a range of 355 degrees. It also offers high resolution. 09/09/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The Trackmix PoE follows detected objects with two movable lenses and thus secures a range of 355 degrees. With 8K, it also offers a high resolution.
Surveillance cameras (Focus Topic) can only detect threats if they are in the field of view (FOV) of the lens. Most models such as the Ezviz BC2 (test report) or the Arlo Go 2 (test report) use rigid lenses and thus monitor a range of 85 to 130 degrees. For greater coverage, so-called PTZ cameras (Pan, Tilt & Zoom) offer , like the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (test report) a pan and tilt lens and thus cover up to 360 degrees .
With the Trackmix PoE , reolink now offers a PTZ camera that has two lenses . But unlike the Duo 2 Wifi (test report) with two rigid lenses, the image is not combined to increase the field of view, which is also unnecessary with a PTZ camera, as it already offers an all-round view due to its capabilities. Instead, the two lenses of the Trackmix PoE fulfill different tasks. One provides a total view , while the second acts as a telephoto and enlarges recognized objects . Thanks to pan and tilt technology , the Trackmix PoE also offers movement trackingand once it has recognized objects, it never takes its eyes off it.
In addition, the Trackmix PoE has two spotlight LEDs with 450 lumens of luminosity, which provide colored night vision and are used to deter uninvited guests if, for example, the lighting is triggered by a detected movement. The image is also clearer thanks to the brightness generated by the LED headlights , making it easier to identify threats and other objects such as license plates . Surveillance cameras with lighting (guide) thus offer a higher level of security than models without lights. Our test shows how well the PTZ camera works in practice.
Scope of delivery and other features
The Reolink Trackmix PoE weighs around 1.2 kilos and measures 228 × 147 × 110 mm, is weatherproof according to the IP66 standard and, according to the manufacturer, can be used in a temperature range between -10 and 55 degrees Celsius. The power supply and network connection is made via a connection cable with PoE port running out of the camera. It also offers an additional power plug so that the camera can also be powered with an external power supply unit (12 volts, 2A) when no PoE supply is available. In this case, the Ethernet port only establishes a data connection to the router.
The scope of delivery includes a hole template for mounting including screws and dowels, a sticker with information on 24-hour surveillance and a quick start guide that provides detailed and relevant information on mounting and operating the camera, also in German, and a waterproof cover for connecting the network cable at the PoE port.
The CMOS sensor integrated in the camera records videos with a resolution of up to 3840 × 2160 pixels at a maximum of 25 frames per second and a preset data rate of 6144 kbps . Alternatively, users can set the data rate in increments of 1024 from 4096 to 8192 kbps. However, it cannot be adjusted if a time-lapse recording is active at the same time (more on that later). Full resolution, denoted as “Clear” or “High” in the app, records videos in the HEVC codec (H.265) and with the option “Fluid” and a resolution of 896 × 512 at 20 fps and a data rate of 1024 kbps with H.264 .
The colored night vision takes place automatically or by manually switching on the LED spotlights, which is conveniently possible within the live view. The infrared night vision has a range of 30 meters. Users can enlarge motifs with the integrated 6x hybrid zoom .
With the integration of microphone and speaker , Reolink realizes a two-way audio function , allowing users to converse with people in front of the camera. If necessary, an alarm siren sounds when motion is detected, which can be activated via the app and is intended to deter uninvited guests. The camera can transmit alarm messages to the user by e-mail or push messages.
The Reolink Trackmix supports PoE microSD cards with a size of up to 256 GB as storage media . If the storage space on the microSD card is full, the oldest recording will be deleted so that current recordings are always saved.
In addition to the microSD, users can also use storage in the Reolink cloud . The basic subscription with 1 GB of storage space and 7 days of recording is free, but is only valid for one camera. The standard subscription offers 30 days of cloud storage with a capacity of 30 GB for a maximum of five cameras for a regular monthly fee of 5.99 euros. The Premier subscription for EUR 11.89 per month offers 80 GB capacity for a maximum of ten cameras. Both variants are currently available at a reduced price of EUR 3.59 and EUR 7.19 respectively.
Videos can also be saved on a NAS or FTP server and integrated into Reolink NVR systems.
Commissioning of the Reolink Trackmix PoE
The commissioning of the Reolink Trackmix PoE is basically simple. You have to insert a microSD card, create a user account in the Reolink app, read a QR code on the camera and assign the device password, done. The camera is then ready for use and can be controlled via a smartphone app.
In addition to the mobile app, users can control the camera with the Reolink desktop application available for macOS and Windows . All you have to do is enter the UID of the camera (available in the app under device information) and the device password. If problems arise, the excellent and German-language manual will help .
Mobile app and desktop application offer the same setting options. Both tools can also be used in a similar way, which guarantees a consistent user experience . That is not a matter of course. Camera manufacturers often do not provide a desktop application for controlling their devices or, as in the case of Eufy (main topic) , only a web application with reduced functionality is available, which also differs from the mobile application in terms of operation.
Using the gear icon, users can use the app or the desktop application to extensively adjust the Reolink Trackmix PoE. In the Display section , the position of the camera name as well as the date and time in the live image can be changed. You can also completely hide the information like the watermark .
In order to operate the surveillance camera in compliance with data protection when it is aimed at someone else’s property or a public area, users can define three zones under privacy mask in which no recording is made.
The camera not only records videos when there is movement. Alternatively, users can also configure a time-lapse recording to document the progress of building a house or other events. For the configuration, the app recommends intervals of different lengths depending on use.
Alarm Settings
In the Alarm Settings section , users can set the sensitivity and type of motion detection. The camera distinguishes between people, vehicles, pets and other moving objects. In addition, alarms can be restricted by defining areas for people, vehicles and other objects in which no alarm should be triggered under Motion zones.
Motion tracking can be toggled on and off with a toggle next to the Auto Tracking option. Then you define which objects should be tracked automatically. To do this, users can select or limit people, vehicles and pets. They can also specify how motion tracking should be done. Choices are Digital, Digital Tracking First , and Pan/Tilt Tracking First . You have to be careful when choosing these options: With the Digital optionAn object detected in the field of view is digitally tracked based on the current view. This protects the mechanics of the pan and tilt technology, but the movement tracking stops when the object to be tracked moves out of the field of view. With the other two options, however, both techniques are used, with one of them being prioritized initially.
On top of that, a minimum and maximum size range for an object can be defined under Dimension of the object , outside of which no alarm is triggered. To fine-tune alarms, users can limit them to specific days of the week and hours. Annual planning is not possible.
Under “Advanced Settings” in the mobile app, there are still configuration options for user management , sound recordings, as well as IR lights and spotlights . The latter can be found in the desktop application under Audio and Light .
notifications
As with other Reolink cameras such as the Argus 3 Pro (test report) , alarm notifications are sent via push in the app and optionally via e-mail . For the latter transmission path, users can configure up to three e-mail addresses, whereby the first must be configured with specification of the SMTP server and port. In the test, this did not work with a Gmail account with activated two-factor verification. Without two-factor authentication, the email notification runs smoothly. In addition, a siren can optionally sound in the event of a warning. However, it’s not that loud.
Recording quality and motion tracking in practice
Thanks to the 8 megapixel resolution , the Reolink Trackmix PoE delivers detailed and sharp images . At night, the 450 lumen LEDs illuminate the picture well. Like other Reolink cameras, the Trackmix PoE tends to overexpose bright areas a bit when the dynamic range is high. Support for image-enhancing quality features such as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Backlight Compensation (BLC) and Highlight Compensation (HLC), such as those offered by the Annke 4G LTE (test report) , would certainly make sense in order to achieve even better image quality to reach. Overall, the image quality is good and you can use it overSettings – Display – Optimize lights & shadows in terms of brightness and contrast.
Thanks to the high data rate when recording, the camera still delivers good display quality even when zooming . The 6x hybrid zoom works very efficiently and shows details sharply even at maximum level (see also picture gallery).
By default, the live view of the mobile app shows images from both lenses at the same time. However, there is also the option of only displaying the image from the main camera. With the desktop application, however, only one of the two views is active. After all, the change between these succeeds very quickly. However, speed is not only given in this respect. Overall, the camera reacts very quickly to user inputs.
Users can also save specific positions for optimal monitoring. Clicking on so-called preset points ensures that the lenses focus on a previously saved area. The camera automatically moves back to the guard point if, for example, it no longer has the area to be monitored in view due to automatic movement tracking. Here, a user-definable interval with values between 10 and 300 seconds determines how quickly this takes place.
The motion tracking works excellently in the test . It is fast and works reliably, even if you quickly walk very close to the camera. We have never seen this better with any other camera with motion tracking.
Smart home: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, ONVIF support, browser
The Reolink Trackmix PoE also works in conjunction with the voice assistants Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa . In connection with a smart display (adviser) , users can also view the camera live stream on a compatible device such as Nest Hub or Echo Show. Otherwise, Reolink does not offer any other options for integrating the Trackmix PoE directly into common smart home centers (best list) . It is also incompatible with smart home services such as IFTTT .
However, it supports the Open Network Video Interface ( ONVIF ) standard, so that it can also be connected to corresponding third-party apps. This also applies to integration into smart home centers that, like Homey Pro (test report) , can integrate IP cameras based on ONVIF. Instead of a live stream, only still images (current and last movement) are displayed in the test with Homey Pro. However, integration via ONVIF is sufficient for automations based on motion and sabotage warnings from the camera. In addition, users can also configure the Trackmix PoE via browser and view the live stream.
Price
Reolink charges around 220 euros for the Trackmix PoE . The WLAN model Trackmix Wifi costs 230 euros . At the moment, however, both surveillance cameras can only be pre-ordered. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October.
Possible alternatives are the following models that we have tested:
- Reolink Go PT Plus
- Reolink Argus PT
- Ezviz CW8 Pro 2K
- Ezviz CB8 2K
- Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
Conclusion
With the Trackmix PoE , Reolink offers a PTZ surveillance camera that is not only equipped with two lenses and thus offers a total and a zoom view at the same time . The latter ensures very sharp and detailed images even at the maximum level. But the real top feature is the movement tracking of detected objects such as people, cars or animals. It works perfectly in the test. The automatic return to a previously defined position is also very useful, since the camera does not lose sight of the area to be monitored. The only thing we missed here was an automatic cruise control like herEufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (review) offers.
The image quality is good overall during the day and at night, including colored night vision, but could be even better in backlit conditions. But that’s whining on a high level. It is also positive that it offers local storage of videos in the form of microSD cards and connection to a NAS (Network Attached Server) or an NVR (Network Video Recorder). If you prefer to store it in the cloud, you can subscribe to Reolink.
The notifications work promptly and reliably . False alarms are almost impossible thanks to extensive setting options and the camera’s ability to distinguish between people, vehicles, pets (beta) and other objects . In addition, the Trackmix PoE can not only be controlled via a smartphone app, but also conveniently via the desktop or browser. And with a time-lapse function , it offers a feature that not many security cameras come up with. Thanks to ONVIF compatibility, users can also use it in conjunction with other applications and powerful smart home centers (top list) such as Homey Pro.
TechStage readers can find more information on the subject in the Security Cameras section . Useful information on selecting a surveillance camera is provided in the article WLAN, cloud, solar: surveillance cameras for indoors and outdoors from 30 euros . In it we explain the most important purchase criteria and present the best surveillance cameras in the various categories with prices between 30 and 500 euros.