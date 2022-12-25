Almost for free! Nova Launcher Prime is temporarily available for R$ 0.30 on the Play Store

Anyone who enjoys operating system customization has known Nova Launcher for some time, one of the main launchers for Android that was recently sold to Branch, which arrives at its first Christmas as the owner of the application. Despite the change in ownership of the application, the already traditional Christmas promotion came back with a positive point: the price dropped even more and today, it is possible to buy the premium version, which unlocks extra functions, for just R$ 0.30 directly on Play store.

For those who got lost in the versions, the free version, just called Nova Launcher, offers a more limited version of the launcher, unlocking extra functions such as displaying notification indicators, the possibility of hiding apps, organizing the app drawer in groups, prioritize the display of folders and the use of gestures to optimize interaction. - Advertisement - Obviously, purchasing the Prime version is not mandatory to use the standard launcher, but it does allow you to have more customization control and extract the potential that it can deliver in user experience.

Those interested in guaranteeing the promotion can head to the Play Store (link below) to purchase the Nova Launcher Prime license for just R$0.30. As always, remember: the app license in the Play Store is lifetime, that is, you only need to buy it once to always have access to it, on devices synchronized with your account, unless the app officially ceases to exist. So, what did you think of the Nova Launcher promotion? Tell us in the comments!

