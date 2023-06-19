Almost everything about Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is revealed, its camera will be outrageous

- Advertisement -

The importance of foldable phones It continues to grow, and they are becoming more and more popular. Major phone manufacturers offer at least one such device. We have seen how Samsung and Huawei already have four generations of folding phones, and Xiaomi is going his way. Rumors about the Xiaomi MIX Fold3 have been circulating for some time, but today we have new important data -including a photo- that makes things quite clear.

It is believed that the Xiaomi MIX Fold3 reachcontrary to what happened with the previous generation, by global market. It seems that the proliferation of competitors and the increase in sales are more than enough reasons for this to happen.

Other leaked data from the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Among the data that have been known is that the new equipment will have a camera type periscope. According to the leak, Xiaomi’s foldable phone will include three sensors on the back, and two of them will have a lens for telephoto work. Thus, everything indicates that a standard 3.2x zoom can be carried out, while the one with a periscope camera could offer a 5x optical zoom. Not bad, everything must be said.

If this turns out to be true, it will be a significant improvement in the world of foldable phones. Neither the Galaxy Z Fold 4 nor the Huawei Mate Xs 2 offer this technology on their foldable devices. Of course, it remains to be seen what Samsung will bring in its next terminals that will be presented next month.

As for the screens, the Xiaomi MIX Fold3 is expected to have a main folding AMOLED 8.02 inches and 2K resolution, just like its predecessor. The one that is located on the case, most likely, will be 6.56 inches. Both should have a 120Hz refresh rate to keep the quality as high as possible.

The hardware that is expected to include

The Xiaomi MIX Fold3 will initially have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition, its battery will have an amperage of 4500mAh and will offer a fast charge of 67W (and everything indicates that it will not lack wireless, in this case 50W).

It’s pretty clear that the Xiaomi MIX Fold3 is shaping up to be a major contender in the foldable phone market. With innovative features such as the periscope camera and a high-quality screen, the Asian company seeks stand out from your competitors. The device is expected to offer a unique user experience for those who are looking for a mobile device with advanced features and impressive design. But, that yes, it will be necessary to see the price of the equipment and the dates of sale at a global level that the Asian company communicates.

