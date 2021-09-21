Almost 9,000 reported domestic abuse incidents in Dublin so far this year

Over a third of Ireland’s total reported domestic abuse incidents this year have happened in Dublin.

There have been 24,686 incidents reported in the country up to September 9th this year, averaging one report every 15 minutes.

Almost 9,000 of these occurred in the capital.

The Dublin Metropolitan region with the highest number of incidents was D.M.R Western, with 2,731 reports.

D.M.R Northern had 2,243 incidents, while D.M.R Southern had 1,540.

These figures were released by Minister of State for Justice, Hildegarde Naughton in response to a parliamentary question.

They include a variety of offences, such as violence and breaching a protection order or barring order.

Minister of State Naughton said: “Tackling domestic abuse and providing supports for victims is a priority for me as Minister and for Government.

“I am working with my colleagues and with our partners to ensure we have an appropriate collective national response that supports victims and holds perpetrators to account.

“I would like to assure the Deputy that An Garda Síochána attaches the highest priority to domestic abuse incidents. Operation Faoiseamh – an ongoing initiative – was established to ensure there was proactive and targeted action and supports for those affected during the pandemic.

“Gardaí also continue to develop their specialist services in this area and Divisional Protective Services Units have now been rolled out nationwide, meaning that specially trained officers are available who will be responsible for engagement with, and interviewing of, vulnerable victims.

“This ensures that when vulnerable victims of crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence present to Gardaí, they are met with a consistently high standard of specialist, professional and expert assistance.”

