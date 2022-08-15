HomeEntertainment“Alma”: the new and chilling Spanish youth series that promises to sweep...

"Alma": the new and chilling Spanish youth series that promises to sweep the streaming giant

Soul is the next series on the waiting list to come out in a few days, in Netflix, centered on a young student, survivor of a spectacular bus accident with her schoolmates. This production is based on surrealism, suspense and terror.

Soul is an original production created by Sergio G. Sanchezwho has been behind productions like Dark secrets, The orphanage Y The impossible; among many other well-known It is starring Miriam Oriol, Alex Villazan, Pol Monen, claudia rosette, Javier Morgade, Nil Cardone, Mary Knight, Milena Smith Y Elena Irureta; among others.

First images of the spanish youth horror series, “Alma”. (Netflix)

Its synopsis details that, “after surviving a bus accident in which almost all of her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident… or her past.” However, her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both her amnesia and her strong trauma cause her to experience night terrors, in addition to enduring certain visions that she cannot decipher.

But Alma has the support of her parents and friends (although unknown to her), which will encourage her to discover the mystery surrounding the accident, while at the same time fighting to recover her life and her identity.

First images of “Alma”. (Netflix)

The trailer shows that when the boys went on their student road trip they felt very afraid, since everything around them was fog, in addition to being surrounded by deep abysses from which many were not saved.

“You had an accident, the concussion has caused your amnesia.” This is one of the first phrases that are heard from the doctors for the young woman. However, in the end, after going through a thousand and one things, Alma states that what happened was not an accident. Which messes up the story.

Official cover of “Alma”. (Netflix)

Soul It will be composed of 10 episodes, of 50 minutes each and is produced by Suspicion Films. With this new title, the productions of the European country seem to be the order of the day in the streaming giant and the thriller genre regains importance with its premiere, pending for the 19th of this month.

Finally, in an interview with the director by Cinemacomis, Sanchez He announced that his inspiration for the series was a personal event, after having suffered a traffic accident when traveling to Asturias. And he also mentioned that there is a lot of material to do many seasons, but as always it depends on the public.

