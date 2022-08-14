Allo, so that remote work integrates employees like face-to-face work

Here’s another solution that allows teams to work together even though they’re physically in separate locations.

It is presented as the total solution to stay collaborative, committed and aligned with the rest, and for this it has dashboards, goal setting, project management and digital whiteboards.

It can be accessed at allo.io, where they comment on the advantages of working in person at a company:

You can learn about your co-workers by watching how they decorate your desk or by listening to what they talk about at lunch. You can gauge the general tone of the business by looking around the office and seeing what people are working on, seeing who is available and who is on break or vacation by counting empty seats. If you have a question or need help with something, you may not know the exact person to talk to, but you probably know where you work in the office, so you can walk there and find someone to make a presentation.

work tools do not offer any of that, there is no way to know, in general, what is happening and how things are going, making it more difficult to form close ties with colleagues, that is why they have created a tool that provides teams with spaces to align on goals, track progress, map relationships, and incentivize mentorship and collaborations.

These are the main functions:

– A digital whiteboard to share information, exchange ideas and request feedback from the team in meetings.

– Allo OKR, to help teams define goals and track progress so everyone moves forward together.

– Allo People, so that one learns from the other. They are personal pages of each one, where we put what we like in life and the things we are working on. Allo People is automatically updated using data from other parts of Allo.

– Posts, for announcements and asynchronous conversations, such as a company social network.

– Dashboard, the information source for projects and collaborations that collects data from all other parts of Allo and presents it in an easy-to-understand format.

Allo is a paid solution, $9 per month for each member, though it’s free to try before you drop the money.