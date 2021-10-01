Alleged victim of Anthony Flynn opens up on ‘dark side’ of homeless campaigner

An alleged victim of Anthony Flynn has opened up on the “dark side” of the former Inner City Helping Homeless chief.

In 2020, the man was in fear of becoming homeless and contacted the late Mr Flynn who he thought was his “saviour”.

The man spoke to Prime Time on RTE under the condition of anonymity and was only referred to as “John”.

He said: “I was in a bad state after losing my job, I was on antidepressants, I was vulnerable. I wasn’t myself.

“I thought he was a saviour. I thought he was a person who was going to help me out.”

Mr Flynn told him he would send a taxi to his house after work to pick him up and bring him to his own home in Dublin 3.

When he arrived, he was offered a drink and he doesn’t remember much of what happened after that.

He said: “I actually sent him a message on Facebook and explained my situation and he said he’d meet me, and I asked him if I could come to his office and he said no and he sent me a message after work and told me I should go to his house.

“He sent me a taxi from my home to his place and I went straight there and then he offered me a drink and then I just don’t know what happened after the drink. I woke up in the middle of the night and he came over and did what he did. It just happened all night that first night, he sexually molested me.”

John explained that he was held against his will over two nights, he felt the effect of a drug and was “out of it”. On the second night he claimed that he and a second man were assaulted.

“He just raped me that night again with the young guy as well who was there, and we were locked there. He did hit me and in the end I just became submissive and did whatever he wanted me to do,” he said.

He said he finally made an escape on the third night, leaving Mr Flynn’s home in the early hours of the morning wearing nothing but boxers.

Two further encounters with Mr Flynn occurred in the following months.

On the second occasion, he alleges that Mr Flynn brought him by taxi to his home again and raped him.

On the third occasion, Mr Flynn allegedly took his phone from him.

He said it was desperation and fear that drove him back to Mr Flynn.

The vulnerable man is still struggling with his mental health and attempted to take his own life on two occasions.

He is now received support from the Rape Crisis Centre.







(Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins)



He explained on the RTE show: “I was desperate and I thought he was going to help me.”

Mr Flynn spoke about how he could offer him a job, he was said to be threatening, and reminded him of his powerful connections.

“I remember he was scrolling through his phone telling me the names of all the gardai he knew,” he continued.

He thought he would not be believed by gardai – so he did not report it at the time but the alleged assaults had an effect on him.

“Since then, I ended up in a very bad situation myself. I had a mental breakdown and I remember I stayed in my house for nearly three months. I just stayed in the dark, switched off the lights.

“Even when I went to do the statement that time with the guards, it took me a lot of courage to go there. I remember when I walked out of Store Street Garda Station, I looked around me – to see if anyone had seen me going in there.”

Despite this fear, he said he felt the need to speak out to help others and create awareness.

“My motive is hoping other victims out there get courage.

“The biggest thing for myself is getting the support I need as well, because my mental health is not that great.

“Anthony portrayed himself as a saviour or a fighter for the deprived in this society. But I saw the dark side.”

