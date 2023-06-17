HomeTech GiantsAppleAlleged iPhone 15 cases appear in photos similar to old models

Alleged iPhone 15 cases appear in photos similar to old models

AppleTech News
OLED screen of the iPhone 15 should break with Samsung's technology monopoly
1685460214 oled screen of the iphone 15 should break with samsungs.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Supposed transparent cases for the iPhone 15 appeared on the AliExpress portal, without showing major differences from older models. In fact, from the mold, it seems that we will have a structure equal to the iPhone 14.

The images were shared by user Lusi Roy on Twitter. The covers were labeled, with the pieces featuring a triple circular cutout on the back, typical of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for the cheaper versions, which can also be seen in the images, you can see a dual camera module.

It remains to be seen whether these cases are compatible with the iPhone 14 lineup. Unfortunately, Lusi Roy has not provided any evidence.

- Advertisement -

Windows 11: NVIDIA fixes bug in driver that caused GPU usage to reach 100% at rest

  • TAGS

One of the images most clearly shows the spaces of the speaker grille at the bottom, showing that they are not uniform — Apple, therefore, will not provide its customer base with a lineup of iPhones with a symmetrical design.

As for the accessories available on AliExpress, the user ShrimpApplePro complemented the rumor by showing that such cases are available in the virtual store —but they seem to be made of a very fragile material, since they cost just over US$ 1.

See more!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Let no one see your Android notifications: disable them on the lock screen

Could you live without seeing notifications on the lock screen? You have...
Apple

The most effective method for the growth of a company: Conversational Marketing

Beyond what a company can offer, attract the user It is essential for sales...

More like this

X