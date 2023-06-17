Alleged iPhone 15 cases appear in photos similar to old models

The images were shared by user Lusi Roy on Twitter. The covers were labeled, with the pieces featuring a triple circular cutout on the back, typical of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for the cheaper versions, which can also be seen in the images, you can see a dual camera module.

Supposed transparent cases for the iPhone 15 appeared on the AliExpress portal, without showing major differences from older models. In fact, from the mold, it seems that we will have a structure equal to the iPhone 14.

It remains to be seen whether these cases are compatible with the iPhone 14 lineup. Unfortunately, Lusi Roy has not provided any evidence.

One of the images most clearly shows the spaces of the speaker grille at the bottom, showing that they are not uniform — Apple, therefore, will not provide its customer base with a lineup of iPhones with a symmetrical design.

As for the accessories available on AliExpress, the user ShrimpApplePro complemented the rumor by showing that such cases are available in the virtual store —but they seem to be made of a very fragile material, since they cost just over US$ 1.