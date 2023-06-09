Alleged AMD Zen 5 CPU with 8 cores detected in distributed computing platforms

- Advertisement -

A OMG is working on its next line of processors based on the architecture Zen 5, which promises a 20% gain in performance compared to Zen 4. Now, new information has been discovered by benchleaks. Enthusiasts were able to detect entries for an alleged AMD Zen 5 CPU in the [email protected] and [email protected] databases, where Zen 4-based SKUs and parts from the Threadripper line of processors have also been found.





Entries in both databases point to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD engineering sample, and this particular SKU has the following OPN string: “100-000001290-11_N [Family 26 Model 64 Stepping 0]”. - Advertisement - This possible new AMD Zen 5 processor with 8 cores and 16 threads configuration was detected using a Radeon RX 7900 GPU in a of the systemswhile the other entry shows an undisclosed Radeon Graphics graphics card.





Apparently, AMD is testing the capabilities of the early silicon in all kinds of benchmarks and some platforms leave traces of these tests. The new chips based on the Zen 5 architecture should hit the market in 2024. What we do know is that AMD has more or less confirmed that its Ryzen 8000 Desktop CPUs will be coming to the AM5 platform and will feature two major architectural updates, Zen 5 for the CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 for the GPU cores. And you, what do you expect to see in AMD's Zen 5 line? Let us know in the comments down below!

