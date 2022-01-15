All Wordle-like games removed from the Apple Store

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Apple has removed from its application store a series of apps that offered a game mechanism very similar to Wordle, the game that is gaining the most popularity lately, with more than 300,000 daily players and more than two million downloads since it appeared in November of last year.

The Wordle player must guess a word based on the presence and location of the letters that make it up

After the dazzling success of the Wordle apps, Apple’s online application store has seen the emergence of different variants of this game consisting of find a five letter word. The player writes a word and Wordle marks the different letters in a different color according to the following criteria:

-Green: Letters that are in the correct position.

-Yellow: Letters that are part of the word but are in the wrong position.

-Gray: Letters that are not present in the word.

Part of the success of Wordle lies in the viralization of the result that users share through social networks. And that success has been what has led to different developers launching their own versions of this game, some of which include advertising, purchases or payments, aspects all of which are dispensed with by the original Wordle.

Some of the apps that have been removed from the App Store have played the trump card of confusion with the original, using strategies such as name the application in a way that favors confusion, as is the case with «Wordle – The App». This application has achieved more than 12,000 downloads and even hundreds of subscriptions before Apple removed it from the App Store.

App Store policy prohibits apps that copy other developers’ work and that’s why Wordle knockoffs have disappeared

