All the ways to watch YouTube in the background

Youtube is the great app to play video. However, we can’t always stay glued to the screen and we need to either use it simultaneously with other applications, or even simply play the audio of a video in the background or with the screen off.

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category There are plenty of solutions, especially on Android, to get watch or listen to YouTube videos in the background on your mobile. These are the best: YouTube Premium The simplest solution, although not free, is YouTube Premium, the platform’s subscription service that, in exchange for a monthly fee, allows you some additional functions, including playback in the background, without ads and/or Without connection. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES In principle, YouTube Premium is priced at 11.99 euros per month, although there is a specific plan to listen to music for 9.99 euros, a price similar to that of Spotify Premium. You can also find special prices on family plans (17.99 euros per month for up to 5 members) or discounts for students (6.99 euros per month).

The function screen on screen (PIP) allows you to watch YouTube videos while you use other apps on your mobile device, since the video image is reduced to a small player that you can also move around the screen so that it does not interfere with the app that you have left in the foreground and bother you in certain areas of the screen.

Audio with the desktop version of YouTube

The YouTube app, as well as its mobile-friendly browser version, block the audio once you exit it to the home menu or any other app. However, you can still force desktop mode to at least listen to your video, which is very useful for podcasts or songs.

youtube in notification bar

In the Chrome browser, go to the YouTube website. In the menu in the upper left corner (three dots), select the option “View as computer”. This should open the full web. When starting a video, we can exit the application and the audio will stop. However, we will see that in the notification bar we do have the option to pause, stop or resume the video, which will play the audio in the background.

YouTube Vanced app

Especially on Android, there are many alternative YouTube applications created by independent developers, which in most cases bypass some of the restrictions imposed by YouTube itself.

YouTube Vanced Logo

One of them —and perhaps the best— is YouTube Vanced (link to its APK), a modified version of the original YouTube app that has a multitude of extra features such as the possibility of seeing the number of dislikes of a video again, eliminating ads and sponsorships within the video and of course, the background playback. This not only applies to a floating mini player, but also to the ability to listen to the audio of the video if the screen is turned off.

PIP app for iOS

In iOS things get complicated, but it can also be possible to have this functionality through apps, even free ones like X.App, a Picture-in-Picture video extension which allows to transfer videos to the browser in the X.app application from other applications (YouTube, Chrome, etc.).

X.app on iOS

It is compatible with iPhone and iPad and also allows other features such as forcing all kinds of videos to play on the screen.

Download QR code X.app Developer: X.app LLC

Browsers with PIP support

firefoxfor example, allows you to view the video in a small floating window thanks to the Android native PiP mode which has been enabled since Android 8.0 Oreobut in case of closing this mini player, the video stops.

To solve this problem, you will have to install the Video Background Play Fix plugin, which allows you to play YouTube videos with the browser in the background.

VLC Player

The famous cone icon player also has a mobile version, which allows you to play any video, both from your smartphone and from external sites, including YouTube.

VLC for mobile

You will have to enter YouTube and choose the video you want to play, click on share and choose the option Play with VLC. Once in VLC, in the dropdown in the lower right corner choose Play as audio, which will allow the video to continue playing even if you exit the VLC application or turn off the screen.