All the ways to leave a WhatsApp group without being noticed

groups of WhatsApp they are one of the most useful tools that the Meta messaging platform has. However, if abused by their members, they can turn into a pretty annoying toothache.

Unlike other applications and more modern social networks, WhatsApp continues to allow anyone who installs the app to add us to groups by default and you can’t always just walk away, either out of commitment or not seeming like the curmudgeon of the group. So we are going to tell you how you can leave a WhatsApp group and gain peace of mind without anyone being offended by your departure. Leave a WhatsApp group anonymously? Read more Instagram drops IGTV button, but only 1% downloaded the app When someone leaves a WhatsApp group, the application sends a message in the chat indicating to the rest of the members that you have decided to leave the group chat. Until now, WhatsApp does not allow its users to leave a group conversation without notifying other members about your leaving in the official app. WhatsApp group exit notification Read more Pixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

However, there are additional applications that promote this service, being groupxit the most shared, although it only works for Android. Keep in mind that WhatsApp does not usually get along very well with the use of third-party applications and according to its Terms and Conditions of Use, they could suspend or ban your account, so follow this advice at your own risk and if you really believe that you need it.

Groupxit which is no longer available on the Google Play Store and you would need to download e install via APK, shows all the WhatsApp groups when you start the app, you simply have to select one and press OK to leave it, which will make sure that no one notices either. It is recommended to uninstall the app after using it, as it has a lot of advertising.

That yes, you will disappear from the list of participants, of course, so sooner or later anyone who takes a look will notice your absence if they do not do it before seeing that you no longer speak in that group.

Mute and archive a group as an alternative

Until Meta decides to add that option to disappear from a group and not give explanations or warnings, the simplest thing is mute group notifications and even archive the conversation so that it disappears from the initial menu and you won’t be tempted to take a look.

For purposes, It will be as if you had left the groupsince for you it will be as if it didn’t exist, only you haven’t really left and there will still be a ghost of yours in the list of participants.

Mute and archive WhatsApp group chats

The steps to perform these actions are as follows:

Enter the WhatsApp group you want to disappear from. In the upper right, click on the icon of the three vertical points. In the drop-down menu, click “Info. of the group”. Below the list of files, links, and documents that have been shared, you’ll see a “Silence notifications” option, which you can toggle on and select “Always.” Back to the previous menu, in “Customize Notifications” uncheck the “Notif. custom” and deactivate the ones you have.

Thus, no one will be able to bother you and that you get a warning from that group. Now all you have to do is archive the conversation so that its trace of your app disappears.

In the Chats tab, long press on the chat you want to archive. In the top menu, select the Archive Chat icon (it will be the one closest to the left of the three vertical dots). Once you archive the chat you will not see it in your Chats tab.

With these two steps activated, you will no longer suffer from the hassle of a group and Nobody will consider that you have “fired the French way” because in essence you will still be there for them, although not for you.