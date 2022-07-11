HomeSocial NetworksWhatsAppAll the ways that exist to verify a WhatsApp account on a...

All the ways that exist to verify a WhatsApp account on a new mobile

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp accounts are linked to a phone number and before you can start using it on a new mobile you need verify that this phone number belongs to you. WhatsApp gives you several options to do it and no, verifying with an email is not one of these options.

WhatsApp needs to know that the phone number you used when registering belongs to you, and for that it will ask you for a code. Now, there are several ways to activate that code and we will summarize all of them in this post.

The code that arrives by SMS

The classic way to verify the phone number when using WhatsApp is to enter it in the registration form the code that is sent to you in an SMS. It is a numerical code of six digits in total, which you need to write by hand right after entering your phone number in the application, when setting up a new account.

The process is as simple as waiting for the SMS to arrive and taking note of the digits that appear after whatsapp code. You must then write them in the box that says Enter the 6 digit codenot including the hyphen.

The link that arrives by SMS

Link

If you don’t feel like memorizing or writing down any numbers, you can also tap on the link that arrives in the SMSand that starts with v.whatsapp.comfollowed by the six digits that make up the verification code.

This link opens in the WhatsApp application and basically what it does is fill in the code for you, as long as you are registering WhatsApp on the same mobile that received the code (which is normal).

with a phone call

Call me

If for whatever reason you do not receive the SMS with the numerical code, you can also request that the verification be carried out with a phone call. This option is initially not available until some time has passed since the SMS was sent and no code has been entered yet.

When available, you can tap on Call me and in a few seconds you will receive a call, sometimes with an international prefix). In it a robot is limited to dictate the code number several timesso you can enter it in the form.

Automatic verification per call

verfiycall

The latest verification method doesn’t seem to be active for everyone yet, although we know about it thanks to WaBetaInfo and it’s somewhat of a mix of all the above. It is a automatic verification by a callwith the advantage that it is not necessary to pick up the phone or listen to the code that is told to you.

Instead, WhatsApp references the phone number making the call. If the last digits of said number match the expected ones, WhatsApp considers the account verified without us having to write anything or answer the call. We just have to give permissions to WhatsApp to make calls and access the history.

