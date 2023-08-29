all the way: how rosatom replaces imported auto components

A heavyweight of Russian business, the TVEL company, the fuel division of the state corporation Rosatom, has joined the import substitution in the automotive industry. It successfully fills the niche vacated after foreign suppliers of automotive components left the market. Gazeta.Ru studied what the nuclear scientists offer to Russian car factories.
