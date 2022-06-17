All the secrets of Motorola’s next folding phone are leaked. As will be?

Little by little we are learning new details about Motorola’s next folding phone. Recently, a video was leaked showing the possible design of the next member of the Razr family. And now, all the information that was missing has been leaked to know all the secrets that the Motorola Razr 3.

You may be surprised by its name, don’t worry, you haven’t missed a model. Motorola has simply preferred to launch the Razr 3 directly, although logically it would be the turn of the Razr 2.

And what do we know about this terminal? Well, the truth is that almost everything. To begin with, from Comparedial they have made a collaboration with Steve H.McFly, better known as @Onleaks, and which is one of the most renowned filters. And through this cooperation they have published the price of the Motorola Razr 3.

This is what the Motorola Razr 3 will cost

On a technical level too. we know that this model will be quite powerful. Previous leaks suggest that the Motorola Razr 3 will have the best Qualcomm processor. We are talking about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ that significantly improves the performance of its predecessor and was presented a month ago.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Leaked Motorola Razr 3 Design 91Mobiles

On the other hand, we know that it will have a 6.7-inch main screen with AMOLED technology and 120 Hz refresh rate. To this we must add a 3-inch external screen and that will be perfect for seeing notifications without having to display the main panel.

And it surprises, because the price of the next Motorola foldable will be lower than expected. Or this is what is assumed from the information published by the medium that we have mentioned, since they say that this new Motorola Razr 3 will cost 1,149 euros, a very attractive figure if you take into account that its predecessor had a launch price of 1,399 euros. It is noted that the manufacturing costs of folding screens are adjusting little by little…

As usual, You have to take the information with tweezers since, although it is true that the source of this leak is very reliable, at the moment we are dealing with a rumour. Yes, it is true that it makes perfect sense that its price is more adjusted. It should be remembered that the reason why folding phones are so expensive has to do with the complexity required to manufacture the screen, so as these processes have been simplified, they will be able to launch cheaper folding phones.

Now, we just have to wait for the manufacturer to announce the official presentation date of the Motorola Razr 3 to see what it surprises us with. Rumors suggest that it will arrive throughout the third quarter of 2022but until the manufacturer confirms it, we can only arm ourselves with patience.

>