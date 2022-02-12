All the news of Android 13

On the occasion of the release of the first Developer Preview of Android 13 Tiramisu we decided to draw up a summary article of all the news of the new operating system. We will be updating it constantly, as more additions are discovered, throughout the development timeline, so it will keep us company until this fall. Without further ado, let’s get started:

Material You expands : the adaptive colors can also be applied to the icons of third-party apps, while on Android 12 the pre-installed ones or those of Google itself are of limited interest.

: Third-party apps will only have access to the selected photos, not the entire media gallery. More privacy for Wi-Fi search: When apps need to search for other Wi-Fi devices or devices, in Android 12 they also require access to GPS, for location. With Android 13 this will no longer happen.

Material You and dynamic theme will also extend to third-party app icons

Easier language switching of individual apps .

. More and more components updated through Play Store : For example, the same photo selector will also be available on devices stopped at previous versions.

: in the notifications drop-down we will find: The Now Playing notification it will include a few more buttons (for example Like / Dislike on YouTube Music) and a new selector for the output complete with a dedicated volume slider.

it will include a few more buttons (for example Like / Dislike on YouTube Music) and a new selector for the output complete with a dedicated volume slider. New silent mode logic : Also deactivates all vibrations, including for example keyboard feedback.

: Also deactivates all vibrations, including for example keyboard feedback. More flexibility for guests: the main profile will be able to choose which apps to make available to the Guest profile as well.

The three new quick toggles: QR reader, one-handed mode and color correction.

For tablets and leaflets : The Pixel Launcher now supports two different Homescreen layouts. It looks perfect for folding: one to use when the device is closed and one for when it is open. In the taskbar, which appears on devices with large screens, you can add a sixth app

: Torch : In Google Pixel 5 and in devices that support Quick Tap functionality, it is now possible to assign the activation or deactivation of the flashlight.

: In Google Pixel 5 and in devices that support Quick Tap functionality, it is now possible to assign the activation or deactivation of the flashlight. Navigation: it is still possible to activate three-button navigation instead of gesture navigation. Now you can also decide to deactivate the shortcut to invoke the virtual assistant, which simply consists of holding down the Home button for a few seconds.

ANDROID NEXT STEPS 13

Basically there will be a new build every month: the second and last Developer Preview will arrive in March, then we will enter the Beta phase in April. The Beta 3 of June should lead to the general stability of the platform, the Beta 4 of July should be the last one before the final build, which is not yet known when it will arrive. Probably in the fall, as usual. Google will therefore take quite a long time to refine the software.