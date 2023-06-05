all the news from the keynote apple wwdc 2023 live

Apple gives the go-ahead right at this moment to its most important event of the year: the WWDC 2023 , which is held on the company’s iconic spaceship-shaped campus. Through this we will tell you what are the different novelties that the manufacturer is presenting so that you can be aware of everything that the company is preparing for the coming months. Do not miss it!

This edition of the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is expected to be a night of surprises. While it is common for this conference dedicated to developers to focus on operating systems, every year Apple is introducing more new hardware. And the truth is that all eyes are on the more than feasible presentation of the mixed reality headset with which Apple could surprise the world. Follow with us the coverage that we are going to do so that you can find out everything. As This article will be updated with photos and information, we recommend that you do F5 from time to time and refresh to see what we publish. In addition, we also leave you the video of the conference in case you want to see it and thus enjoy a new appearance by Tim Cook and the main faces of Apple. This is going to be a great night! Tim Cook has started the event heating up the atmosphere as only he knows how to do, celebrating 15 years of the App Store and giving developers the relevance they deserve. This begins!

New MacBook Air

Apple Silicon is Apple’s project for developer applications to go much further. The company proudly presents the 15-inch MacBook Air. The success of the 13-inch model is a starting point for a new generation that stands out with a reduced thickness, four different finishes, including the Midnight and Starlight models.

Its 15.3-inch screen stands out with a 5 mm border, 1080p camera for video calls and six Air speakers with spatial audio. In addition, it includes the M2 chip, which stands out for performance and battery life, it is 12 times faster than the fastest MacBook Air and offers 18 hours of battery life. Apple promises that it will stand out with more resolution, 25% more brightness, 50% more battery than on a PC, lighter and that it will offer free fan to make it silent. Its expansive screen and design will not be the only thing that will cause a sensation, since mobile connectivity will break barriers due to the immediacy in which it will be possible to go from the phone to the Mac. It is launched at the price of $1,299.