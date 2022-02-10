MobileAndroidEditor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

In a period in which there are few electronic products due to the known difficulties of the production chains, Samsung has concentrated all the resources at its disposal to come up with the top of the range which has been inaugurated for some time at the beginning of the year. Standard-bearer both in the industry smartphone than in that of Tabletrespectively with Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra and with Galaxy Tab S8, S8 + and S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm
6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px		 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm
6.6 inches – 2340×1080 px		 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

In short, there are all sizes and all pockets (who can, of course, afford to spend at least 800 euros on a smartphone / tablet). Satisfied audience and fans, with the Galaxy family returning to have a Note, albeit under the guise of Galaxy S22 Ultra, and tablets that are able to compete – even for costs – with Apple’s iPad Pro, the rivals of a life.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi Pad 5, already available for reservation in Spain

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 165.4 x 253.8 x 6.3 mm
11 inches – 2560×1600 px		 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 185 x 285 x 5.7 mm
12.4 inches – 2800×1752 px		 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm
14.6 inches – 2960×1848 px

 

Those who had been waiting for the launch event for months probably he doesn’t even need to think too much on the button Buy and will launch immediately to the pre order; Those who have some more doubts may find it convenient to take a look at the special articles dedicated to the new top smartphones and tablets from Samsung (video below, here the preview on the Galaxy S22 while here instead the one on the Galaxy Tab S8) and maybe, to unravel any remaining doubts, wait for those we will do in the next few hours.

 

GALAXY S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 879 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 929 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom White 2022 879 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom White 2022 929 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022 879 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022 929

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Pink Gold 2022 879 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Pink Gold 2022 929 

GALAXY S22 +

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 1079 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 1129  Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022  1079 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 1129 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022 1079 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022 1129 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Pink Gold 2022 1079 

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Pink Gold 2022 1129 

GALAXY S22 ULTRA

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022 1279 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022 1379 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Cellphone Android Smartphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022 1489 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom White 2022 1279 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom White 2022 1379 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Cellphone Android Smartphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom White 2022 1489 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Burgundy 2022
1279 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Burgundy 2022
1379 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Cellphone Android Smartphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Burgundy 2022

1489 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Green 2022
1279 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Green 2022
1379 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Green 2022
1489 

GALAXY TAB S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet 11 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 799 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet 11 Inch 5G RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 949 

GALAXY TAB S8 +

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + Android Tablet 12.4 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 999 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + Android Tablet 12.4 Inch 5G RAM 8GB 256GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 1199 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + Android Tablet 12.4 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8 GB 256 GB Android 12 Tablet Silver 1049 

GALAXY TAB S8 ULTRA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Android Tablet 14.6 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 12GB 256GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 1299 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Android Tablet 14.6 Inch 5G RAM 12GB 256GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet 1449

