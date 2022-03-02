All the mobiles and tablets that have been presented during the Mobile World Congress of 2022

The Mobile World Congress has not yet closed its doors -it will do so tomorrow- but all the devices that were going to be presented have already been presented, so we can take stock: this Mobile World Congress has left us 20 mobiles and tablets.

Here is the summary of all the mobiles and tablets that have been presented during this Mobile World Congress in which, in a way, there have almost been more interesting laptops than mobiles. But there have also been interesting mobiles.

POCO mobiles

The POCO X4 Pro 5G

little us presented two mobiles during the MWCboth with many ballots to be at the top of the best-seller list in the coming months, each in its own range: The POCO X4 Pro 5G, in the 300-euro range, and the POCO M4 Pro 4G, in the the 200 euros.

POCO X4 Pro 5G: This is the long-awaited renewal of the popular POCO X3 Pro that comes with important improvements such as the 5G connectivity the AMOLED screen, faster charging and a totally different design, in exchange for a higher starting price.

POCO M4 Pro: The new cheap mobile but quarrelsome of little. Officially it belongs to the entry range, but that does not prevent it from having details such as an AMOLED screen, a triple 64-megapixel camera or a large battery with fast charging. It is put up for sale for just over 200 euros.

Honor mobiles

The Honor Magic 4

During the MWC, Honor has introduced us to Honor Magic 4 series. A family of two members of which we will see here only the most complete model, the Honor Magic 4 Pro, with several magic tricks up its sleeve.

Honor Magic 4: The standard model is a high-end mobile with the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 50 megapixel triple camera, with a design where curves abound. It was announced here, although in principle it will remain in China, until further notice.

Honor Magic 4 Pro: The Honor Magic 4 Pro is a super high-end mobile that is basically the previous model with one more extra. Faster charging (up to 100W), more megapixels (an extra 64 MP telephoto lens), more selfie lenses (with a ToF 3D sensor)… All this with the same AMOLED screen with 120 Hz dynamic cooling and curves everywhere.

huawei-tablet

Huawei used the MWC showcase to debut new device categories such as eBook readers and printers, but also there was room for a tablet more to use: the Huawei MatePad in its 2022 version.

Huawei MatePad: Huawei renews the 10.4-inch Huawei MatePad again, which already received a new version last year. The truth is that there are hardly any changes, beyond launches with HarmonyOS and the already somewhat outdated Kirin 710A, in addition to being compatible with Super Device, which was also presented during the fair.

TCL phones and tablets

TCL 30 5G

TCL pulled the submachine gun from launches during the Mobile World Congress, announcing five mobiles and three tablets. The mobiles, under the new TCL 30 series, and the three tablets with 10-inch diagonals.

TCL 30 5G: It is the most powerful mobile of TCL in the series, being also the only one with 5G connectivity, from the hand of the MediaTek Dimension 700 . Also noteworthy is its AMOLED screen and the large battery with support for fast charging. It is put up for sale for just over 200 euros.

TCL 30: Also in the mid-range, the TCL 30 is a mobile with MediaTek Helio G37, AMOLED screen and 50 megapixel triple camera that we met a few days ago. It is 4G, but in return it is launched for less than 200 euros.

TCL 30+: As its name indicates, it is basically the TCL 30 but with one more “plus”. Specifically, it has more storage memory and the front camera has more megapixels in addition to costing about 20 euros more.

TCL 30 E: A mobile of entry range with Helio G25 which, being cheaper, changes the AMOLED for LCD and turns the triple camera into double, but keeping the 50 megapixels and the large battery, but without fast charging.

TCL 30 SE: The latest TCL 30 SE model also belongs to the entry range, but with some improvements compared to the TCL 30 E. It has a 50+2+2 MP triple cameramore megapixels on the front camera and more storage space.

TCL Tab 10 HD: In addition to mobiles, TCL has announced three tablets from the TCL Tab 10 series and very similar to each other. This is the least ambitious model, with 10.1″ HD+ LCD screen Helio P22 and a 5,500 mAh battery.

TCL Tab 10 HD 4G: As its name suggests, it is the same as the previous model except for the fact that it does not depend on Wi-Fi, since it has 4G connectivity . It is otherwise identical from top to bottom.

TCL Tab 10s 5G: It is the most complete tablet that the company has presented at the MWC, standing out for having in this case an LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 5G connectivityin addition to having a larger capacity battery (8,000 mAh) and fast charging.

lenovo tablets

Lenovo has focused on laptops like the ThinkPad X13s, but there has also been a place for Android tablets, or rather the Android tablet. has only presented a mid-range tablet.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: New tablet with a striking design, compatible with stylus, with LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 20W fast charge and Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G80, depending on the version. It is put up for sale for 249 euros.

nokia mobiles

nokia c21

Nokia has announced three entry-level mobiles for emerging markets, with a fresh design, ruggedness, and the promise of two years of security updates. None of them goes up to 120 euros.

Nokia C21: New simple Android Go mobile, for those who don’t need much. It has a current design with a fingerprint reader, up to 64 GB of storage and a starting price of only €99 .

Nokia C21 Plus: Also Android Go , although with some improved features compared to the previous model. The Nokia C21 Plus has more battery -and the load faster- and mount a dual camera with a lens for portrait mode.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition: The Nokia C2 2nd Edition is the most modest of all mobile phones that have been announced at the MWC. It has a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 480 x 960 and 2400 mAh removable battery. We do not know its price, but it will surely be extremely cheap.

ZTE mobiles

The ZTE Blade V40 series

ZTE has taken advantage of the MWC to present four mobiles under the ZTE Blade V40 series, although the truth is that he has not given us except a few details of each of them. They will go on sale in a few months, and we will probably have the list of all their characteristics by then.