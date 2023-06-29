All the mobile power in a compact size, this is the new Asus Zenfone 10

- Advertisement -

Among the users of smart mobile phones are those who want models with smaller screens without compromising high performance. Asus once again turns to them with the launch of the new Zenfone 10, its new high-end compact mobile model.

It is a model designed to be used with one hand, having a 5.9-inch screen but which contains the maximum power that a smartphone can have today.



Compact but very powerful

And it is that in addition to its 5.9″ Samsung AMOLED FullHD + screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, although in most cases the maximum limit is 120Hz, with a brightness of up to 1,100 nits and being protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, inside lives the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to give everything in terms of power and performance.

Users will be able to choose their units through a variety of configurations of LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS 4.0 storage: 8/128 GB, 8/256GB and 16/512 GB starting from 829 euros found with the most basic configuration.

Good photographic features

In the photographic section, a rear configuration has been chosen consisting of the main camera with a 50 Mpx Sony IMX766 sensor and a size of 1/1.56 inches, also having optical image stabilization with a hybrid 6-axis 2.0 gimbal and an aperture f/1.9. It is accompanied by a wide-angle camera with a 13 MP sensor and a viewing angle of 120º.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor, compatible with pixel binning technology, with f/2.45 aperture and a 76.5º viewing angle.

Regarding autonomy, Asus has equipped this model with a 4,300 mAh battery, with 30W fast cable charging and 15W wireless charging.

Equipped with the latest connectivity, and a headphone jack!!

In terms of connectivity, it is compatible with 4G and 5G networks, supports WiFi 6e and WiFi 7 networks (it will vary depending on the region), Bluetooth® 5.3, and NFC.

This device has an ecological plastic back cover, available with an IP68 rating, it incorporates a physical headphone jack (in a high-end!!), it also has stereo speakers, and the fingerprint sensor is located right on the bottom. power button.

In addition, the company will offer two full operating system updates and four years of security updates, now coming with ZenUI 10 based on Android 13, also being able to choose between four color options.

Users can already get hold of their units, with the pre-purchase stage open from now until July 31 on its official website for Europe, and preparing for its arrival in the United States in a few months.

More information/Image Credit: ASUS