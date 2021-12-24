All the features of the Xiaomi 12X are filtered

Next December 28 we have a very important appointment with Xiaomi. More than anything because they will present the new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12X. And about this last phone, all the information about its technical characteristics has just been published.

As usual, the source of the leak has been the Chinese social network Weibo, where one of the best known leakers has not hesitated to share all the secrets that the Xiaomi 12X will hide. Taking into account that Really Assen is a benchmark in the sector, we can give enough veracity to the information published by this leakster.

These will be the technical characteristics of the Xiaomi 12X

We will start by talking about the Xiaomi 12X screen, formed by a 6.28-inch curved AMOLED panel that will offer Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz to guarantee the best experience when enjoying all kinds of games. In addition, it will have a hole in the screen to house the front camera. And how could it be otherwise in an AMOLED panel, the fingerprint reader under the screen will be present in this mobile phone.

When lifting the hood of this terminal we will find a silicon heart formed by a processor Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM to guarantee performance beyond question. To this we must add a 128 or 256 GB internal storage type UFS 3.1 for the phone to move the interface really smoothly.

In the photographic section, Xiaomi 12X selfie camera It will feature a 20-megapixel Samsung S5K3T2 lens. Already, the rear camera module hides a triple lens system made up of a 50-inch Sony IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera.

Finally it is expected that l4,500 mAh battery with 67 W fast charge to guarantee more than enough autonomy to support the full weight of the device’s hardware.

As for the design, we count on it to have a frame made of aluminum to offer an impressive appearance, as well as stereo speakers and all kinds of functions such as NFC chip. Its possible price? It is expected that the most decaffeinated model starts from the 400 euros to change. Anyway, in just four days we will get rid of doubts.

